Here Are My Top 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Here Are My Top 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

These three TSX stocks are strong choices for those looking for value along with major growth.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
Investing in the TSX offers a plethora of opportunities. And three TSX stocks that have recently caught the eye are Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN), Hut 8 Mining (TSX:HUT), and WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). Each brings its own flavour to the investment table, so let’s dive into what makes them stand out.

The TSX stocks

First up is Lundin Mining, a stalwart in the base metals sector. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2024, Lundin reported a net loss of $440.2 million in the fourth quarter, primarily due to non-cash impairments. However, the TSX stock achieved record copper production of 369,067 tonnes for the year, aligning with their annual guidance. With a market cap of approximately $9.84 billion as of writing, Lundin’s resilience and commitment to sustainable cost control make it a noteworthy contender for investors.

Next, we have Hut 8 Mining Corp., a TSX stock that’s been making waves in the cryptocurrency mining arena. Its recent earnings report showcased a robust performance, with a net income of US$338.93 million for the full year 2024. Analysts have taken note, with Benchmark maintaining a Buy rating and setting a price target of $41, suggesting significant upside potential from the current price of $13.40. Hut 8’s fortified balance sheet and strategic growth initiatives position it well for future endeavours.

WELL Health Technologies is another gem on the TSX, focusing on digital healthcare solutions. The TSX stock garnered positive attention from analysts, with an average price target of $9, indicating a potential upside of over 68% from its current price of $5.35. WELL Health’s innovative approach to healthcare, combined with its expanding market presence, makes it a compelling option for those looking to invest in the intersection of technology and health services.

Value and growth

In terms of past performance, Lundin Mining’s stock has experienced fluctuations, reflecting the volatile nature of the mining industry. However, its consistent production levels and strategic initiatives suggest a focus on long-term stability. Hut 8 Mining benefited from the cryptocurrency boom, with its stock price correlating with Bitcoin’s performance. WELL Health has shown steady growth, capitalizing on the increasing demand for digital health solutions, especially in the wake of the global pandemic.

Looking ahead, Lundin Mining aims to enhance margins through sustainable cost control and uphold high health and safety standards. Positioning itself for a resilient future. Hut 8 Mining’s expansion into data centre construction, particularly its project in Louisiana designed to host services for an undisclosed artificial intelligence (AI) hyper scaler, indicates a strategic diversification that could yield substantial returns. WELL Health’s commitment to integrating technology with healthcare services positions it well to meet the evolving needs of patients and practitioners alike.

It’s also worth noting that market dynamics can influence these companies differently. Lundin Mining’s fortunes are closely tied to global demand for base metals. This can be affected by economic cycles. Hut 8 Mining’s performance is linked to the cryptocurrency market, known for its volatility. WELL Health operates in the healthcare sector. This tends to be more stable but is also subject to regulatory changes and technological advancements.

Foolish takeaway

For investors considering these TSX stocks, it’s essential to align investment choices with personal financial goals and risk tolerance. Diversifying across different sectors, as exemplified by these three TSX stocks, can mitigate risk and provide a balanced portfolio. Keeping an eye on industry trends and company-specific developments will also be crucial in making informed decisions.

All together, Lundin Mining, Hut 8 Mining, and WELL Health Technologies each offer unique investment opportunities on the TSX. Whether it’s mining, cryptocurrency, or digital healthcare, these TSX stocks provide avenues for potential growth. As always, thorough research and a clear understanding of one’s investment strategy are key to navigating the dynamic world of stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

