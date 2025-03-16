Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Value Stocks for 2025

2 Canadian Value Stocks for 2025

These two value stocks are prime opportunities for investors looking for strength as well as dividends.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

In 2025, the Canadian stock market offers a treasure trove of value stocks for investors seeking stable returns without breaking the bank. These undervalued gems often belong to well-established companies with solid fundamentals, providing a cushion against market volatility. But where can investors find these valuable stocks, and what do they look for? Today, we’re going to focus on two value stocks that offer income, growth, and the potential for long-term gains. Let’s get into it.

A “Power” stock

One such value stock is Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW). As of Sep. 30, 2024, the value stock reported net earnings from continuing operations of $371 million, or $0.58 per share, a decrease from $997 million, or $1.50 per share, in the same quarter of 2023. Despite this dip, the value stock’s adjusted net asset value per share rose to $57.92, up from $53.53 at the end of 2023, indicating a strengthening balance sheet.

POW’s diversified portfolio, including significant stakes in financial services and renewable energy, positions it well for future growth. The value stock’s focus on sustainable investments aligns with global trends, potentially enhancing its long-term value. And that means long-term gains for investors.

A “Great” stock

Another noteworthy player is Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO), a leading insurance and financial services provider. In the fourth quarter of 2024, GWO reported record base earnings of $1.1 billion, or $1.20 per share, marking a 15% increase from the same period in 2023. For the full year, base earnings reached $4.2 billion, or $4.50 per share, up 14% from the previous year.

GWO’s robust performance is underpinned by its diversified operations across Canada, the United States, and Europe. The value stock’s strong capital position, with a Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) ratio of 130%, provides a solid foundation for future growth and shareholder returns.

A winning pair

Investors eyeing value stocks like POW and GWO should consider their consistent earnings growth, strong balance sheets, and strategic positioning in their respective industries. These factors contribute to their potential as attractive investment opportunities in the Canadian market.

However, one of the best factors contributing to a potential investment has to be the dividend from both of these stocks. Power stock currently offers a yield of 4.46% at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Great West stock offers a similar 4.54% dividend yield. This means even if the stocks don’t move a millimetre, investors can still look forward to income coming their way in the form of dividends. And those dividends have continued to be paid out — no matter the market situation.

Bottom line

The Canadian market in 2025 presents promising value stocks like Power Corporation of Canada and Great-West Lifeco. The strong financial performance and strategic initiatives make them worthy of consideration for investors seeking stable returns. As always, aligning investment choices with individual financial goals and risk tolerance is paramount. Consulting with financial advisors can provide personalized insights tailored to specific investment objectives. But if you’re looking for passive income through dividends at a valuable price, then these two value stocks are worth a look.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

TFSA $7K: Where to Invest Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA users can invest their $7K annual limits in two profitable large-cap dividend stocks right now.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

6% Dividend Yield? Buy This Top-Notch Dividend Stock in Bulk!

| Sneha Nahata

This top-notch dividend stock offers a high and sustainable yield of about 6%, enabling you to generate resilient passive income.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Dividend TSX Stocks to Buy for Increasing Payouts

| Kay Ng

For big dividends with increasing payouts, look more closely at TD and CNQ today!

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Stock: TD vs. BCE

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as TD and BCE offer shareholders a tasty dividend yield. But which blue-chip stock is a…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

Magna International: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Magna International stock: A 5.5% dividend yield and a cheap 8.1 forward P/E – Can the automotive sector stock outrun…

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

Claiming a Home Office on Your 2024 Tax Return? Read This First

| Andrew Button

You may not be able to claim the home office tax credit, but you can claim the dividend tax credit…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: CN Rail vs CP Rail?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both these railway stocks have a strong future outlook, but which offers more value, and which more growth?

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Scotiabank You Should Own to Get $500 in Monthly Dividends

| Kay Ng

Scotiabank is a good income stock and it is reasonably valued today.

Read more »