2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

These two dividend ETFs both yield over 3.5% and feature monthly payouts.

The Canadian stock market is already known for its above-average dividends. For example, the benchmark S&P/TSX 60 Index currently has a 3% trailing 12-month yield as of March 11.

But if you want more income, the easiest way is to buy a dividend exchange-traded fund (ETF) that focuses on high-yield stocks. Here’s a look at two longstanding ETFs that both pay monthly and yield more than the S&P/TSX 60.

S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index

The first option is the S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index, which serves as a higher-yielding counterpart to the broader S&P/TSX Composite.

This index specifically screens for 75 higher-yielding companies, which naturally tilts it more heavily toward financials and energy stocks—two of Canada’s most dominant dividend-paying sectors.

You can get exposure to this index by investing in iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI).

XEI is relatively affordable, with a 0.22% expense ratio, and currently offers a 5.49% trailing 12-month yield, paid out monthly.

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

If you’re comfortable with a slightly lower yield in exchange for higher share price appreciation, an alternative is S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index.

This index selects Canadian stocks that have increased their dividends for at least five consecutive years, ensuring a focus on consistent dividend growers rather than just high yield.

You can track this index through iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSX:CDZ).

CDZ comes with a higher 0.66% expense ratio and a lower 3.77% trailing 12-month yield, but historically, it has outperformed XEI in total return, making it a solid option for investors who want both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

The Foolish takeaway

There’s a smart way to own both XEI and CDZ so you can benefit from both high-yield and dividend-growth strategies

For instance, you could prioritize XEI in your Tax-Free Savings Account, where you can withdraw those high monthly dividends tax-free whenever you need them.

Meanwhile, CDZ fits well in a Registered Retirement Savings Plan, where you can reinvest its steadily growing dividends and let them compound into a sizable nest egg for retirement.

By using both ETFs strategically, you can maximize income now while also building long-term wealth for the future.