Member Login
Home » Investing » Buy the Dip: 2 Top TSX Stocks You Can Hold Forever

Buy the Dip: 2 Top TSX Stocks You Can Hold Forever

Canadian investors with a sizeable risk appetite should consider holding TSX stocks such as Shopify to benefit from outsized gains.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
trends graph charts data over time

Source: Getty Images

Warren Buffett has often stated that you must be greedy when others are fearful. After reaching all-time highs in 2025, several stocks are trading below their record levels due to a challenging macro environment and an escalating trade war.

As it is impossible to predict the market bottom, investors with a sizeable risk appetite should get greedy and buy quality stocks while they trade at a lower multiple. In this article, I have identified two top TSX stocks you can buy on the dip and hold forever.

Is the TSX stock undervalued?

Valued at a market cap of $611 million, Magellan Aerospace (TSX:MAL) has returned more than 100% to shareholders in the last five years. Magellan is an integrated aerospace company providing global complex assemblies and systems solutions. In 2024, it reported revenue of $942.4 million, an increase of 7.1% year over year. Further, income more than tripled to $35.3 million in 2024, up from $9.2 million in 2023.

In the last 12 months, Magellan has faced industry-wide challenges such as supply chain delays, labour shortages, and market disruptions like the Boeing machinist strike. To offset these headwinds, the company’s business development and commercial teams renegotiated customer and supplier agreements and mitigated inflationary pressures.

Alternatively, as a diversified supplier of aero-engine and aerostructure components for commercial and defence markets, Magellan is well-positioned to benefit from industry tailwinds. In 2024, the commercial aerospace sector saw record-breaking aircraft orders at Boeing and Airbus, while the defence sector continues to experience strong demand driven by global fleet modernization efforts.

Looking ahead to 2025, Magellan expressed cautious optimism that the industry issues of recent years are subsiding, though potential challenges like U.S. trade tariffs remain on the horizon.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock expect sales to rise to $1.01 billion in 2025 and $1.13 billion in 2026. Comparatively, adjusted earnings are forecast to expand from $0.62 per share in 2024 to $1.53 per share in 2026. So, priced at 7.1 times forward earnings, the TSX stock is quite cheap and trades at a discount of 40% to consensus price targets.

Should you own this TSX tech stock?

Valued at a market cap of US$125 billion Shopify (TSX:SHOP), is a leading global commerce technology company,  serving millions of merchants across 175 countries. Its merchant base is geographically diverse, with 45% in the United States, 30% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, 15% in Asia Pacific, Australia and China, 5% in Canada, and 5% in Latin America.

In 2024, Shopify reported revenue of US$8.9 billion, an increase of 26% year over year. Shopify’s business model consists of two key revenue components. Its subscription solutions account for 26% of total revenues, while merchant solutions generate 74% of the top line. In 2024, subscription solutions revenues increased by 28% year over year to US$2.4 billion, while merchant solutions revenues grew by 25% to US$6.5 billion.

Shopify’s merchant-first approach focuses on providing an integrated back-end system that streamlines operations across multiple sales channels. As of December 31, its monthly recurring revenue (MRR), a key performance indicator, reached US$178 million, up 24% year over year from US$144 million.

Wall Street expects Shopify’s adjusted earnings to expand from US$1.26 per share in 2024 to US$2.5 per share in 2027. If the TSX tech stock can sustain its current multiple, it should double from current levels in the next three years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Down 33%: Is This Canadian Tech Stock Set for a Massive Comeback?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This tech stock has a strong and stable outlook ahead, but it might take a year or two to fully…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Tech Stocks

The Smartest TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 64% from all-time highs, Docebo stock has significant upside potential and is poised to deliver outsized gains.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks I’d Buy in the Tech Sell-off

| Andrew Button

Canadian car parts company Magna International (TSX:MG) is using AI effectively.

Read more »

how to save money
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy After Its Recent 25% Dip? 

| Puja Tayal

Is BlackBerry stock’s significant rally and dip in the last four months backed by fundamentals? Let’s find out.

Read more »

Asset Management
Tech Stocks

Missing Out Is Costly: Why the Smartest Investors Keep Buying Canadian Stocks

| Kay Ng

Smart investors know that success in the stock market comes from identifying high-quality businesses and holding them for a long…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Tech Stocks

Here Are My Top 2 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality undervalued Canadian stocks such as Kraken and Celestica could deliver outsized gains in 2025.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia? My Favourite AI Stock to Buy and Hold

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 90% from all-time highs, Upstart is an AI stock that might outpace Nvidia in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks I Think RRSP Investors Can Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why RRSP owners can consider holding TSX stocks such as Shopify in the registered account right now.

Read more »