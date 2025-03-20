Buy the Dip Before it’s Too Late: This Canadian Stock Won’t Stay Cheap Forever

There are few REITs that offer the stability, security, as well as future growth of these REITs.

It’s no secret that when stock markets get shaky, investors often pull back from real estate investments. High interest rates and economic uncertainty can leave many feeling cautious. But seasoned investors know that when great stocks dip, it’s often a prime opportunity to scoop them up. Right now, Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) stands out as a hidden gem on the TSX worth considering.

A “Dream” REIT

Dream Industrial owns and operates industrial properties across Canada, the United States, and Europe. These properties are typically warehouses and logistics centres — exactly the type of real estate benefiting from the boom in e-commerce. When people shop online more often, businesses need more places to store and ship their products. This simple trend makes Dream Industrial a straightforward investment choice, even during uncertain times.

Yet, despite this strong long-term trend, Dream Industrial’s stock price has recently dipped. As of writing, the Canadian stock is trading at around $14 per unit. That’s noticeably lower than its previous highs, making this an enticing opportunity for investors willing to look past temporary market jitters.

Numbers don’t lie

Looking at the latest earnings report from February 2025, Dream Industrial showcased solid financial health. The Canadian stock reported revenues of approximately $131 million, demonstrating steady income despite broader economic concerns. Importantly, it posted a healthy occupancy rate above 98%, meaning almost all its properties are leased and generating steady cash flow.

These solid fundamentals make Dream Industrial’s current dip even more attractive. Investors aren’t simply buying a Canadian stock that’s down. They’re buying a reliable income stream that’s temporarily available at a discount.

On top of that, Dream Industrial pays a generous dividend, currently yielding around 5%. Dividends are payments companies make to their investors regularly, and a 5% yield is quite appealing in today’s market. For those looking to generate steady passive income, this Canadian stock checks all the right boxes.

So, what happened?

But why has Dream Industrial’s price fallen lately, given these promising details? The main reason lies in the broader market sentiment. High interest rates have scared off investors, as they make borrowing more expensive and often slow down economic activity. Real estate investments typically suffer when rates climb, even if temporarily. Yet, Dream Industrial’s balance sheet shows manageable debt levels and ample liquidity, allowing it to handle higher interest costs effectively.

Furthermore, the Canadian stock’s strategy continues to impress. It’s expanding carefully into key markets with strong growth potential, particularly in Europe. This diversification reduces the risks associated with being overly dependent on any single region. It also gives the company exposure to different economic cycles, helping stabilize its overall performance.

What’s even more encouraging is Dream Industrial’s ability to pass inflationary pressures onto its tenants. Most of its leases include regular rent increases, helping maintain profitability even during periods of higher inflation. This built-in protection provides additional confidence that the stock price dip doesn’t reflect any long-term weakness.

Foolish takeaway

In investing, being contrarian can sometimes be the best move. Right now, as others pull back from real estate stocks due to short-term worries, savvy investors should look closely at opportunities like Dream Industrial. With its strong revenue, high occupancy, attractive dividends, and well-planned growth strategy, it offers an appealing mix of safety and potential upside.