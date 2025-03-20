Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: Invest $25,000 in This TSX Stock for $1,966 in Annual Passive Income

TFSA: Invest $25,000 in This TSX Stock for $1,966 in Annual Passive Income

Whitecap Resources is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield in 2025, making it attractive to income-seeking investors.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is among Canada’s most popular registered accounts. Any returns earned from qualified investments in a TFSA are sheltered from Canada Revenue Agency taxes, making it ideal for holding quality dividend stocks. In addition to a steady stream of passive income, investors can benefit from long-term capital gains, too.

In 2025, the TFSA contribution room has increased by $7,000, bringing the cumulative contribution room to $102,000. So, let’s see how you can allocate $25,000 in this TSX stock for $1,966 in annual passive income.

Is WCP a good TSX stock to own in 2025?

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) delivered solid fourth-quarter results for 2024, capping off a year of consistent operational outperformance and resulting in multiple guidance increases throughout the year. The Canadian oil and gas producer also announced a strategic merger with Veren Inc., creating one of Canada’s largest light oil and condensate producers.

“2024 was an exceptional year in all areas of our business,” said Grant Fagerheim, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Whitecap, during the company’s earnings call. “The execution of our $1.1 billion capital program delivered production results that consistently exceeded our expectations, providing four guidance increases throughout the year.”

Whitecap generated funds flow of $413 million or $0.70 per share in 2025. For 2024, its funds flow was much higher at $1.6 billion or $2.73 per share. It returned over $560 million to shareholders in 2024, including $430 million through its base dividend of $0.73 per share annually and $130 million in share repurchases.

Driving Whitecap’s outperformance was its Montney asset at Musreau, which has grown to 17,500 BoE (barrels of oil equivalent) per day with higher-than-forecast condensate-to-gas ratios. The company’s Kaybob asset outperformed initial expectations by 1,500 BoE per day, while conventional assets in East Saskatchewan and Central Alberta also delivered strong results.

Whitecap announces merger with Veren

Whitecap’s recently disclosed plans to merge with Veren Inc., creating a combined entity with a total production of 370,000 BoE/d (63% liquids), an enterprise value of $15 billion, and 1.5 million acres in the prolific Montney and Duvernay fairway.

Whitecap aims to achieve over $200 million in annual synergies driven by capital optimization, operating efficiencies, and corporate consolidation. The merger will be immediately accretive to Whitecap, with a 10% funds flow per share and 26% free funds flow per share accretion prior to synergies.

With a combined inventory of nearly 12,000 drilling locations (including over 4,800 in the Montney and Duvernay), Whitecap states the merger provides decades of profitable and sustainable growth and positions the company as the largest operator by production and land position in the oil and liquids-rich Duvernay fairway.

Looking ahead to 2025, Whitecap reaffirmed its guidance for an average production of 176,000 to 180,000 BoE per day on a capital budget of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion. This is forecast to generate a funds flow of approximately $1.7 billion and a free funds flow of $550 million at $70 per barrel West Texas Intermediate.

Whitecap remains sensitive to the broader economic context, with Fagerheim noting the company is engaged in gaining a complete understanding of the potential for tariffs on oil and gas exported to the United States. It currently has a robust hedging program in place, with approximately 29% of 2025 oil production hedged and 32% of natural gas production hedged.

The Foolish takeaway

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Whitecap Resources$9.282,694$0.06$163.64Monthly

Investing $25,000 in the TSX dividend stock will help you buy 2,694 company shares and earn $1,966 in annual dividends. Moreover, analysts expect Whitecap to raise its dividends by 8.4% annually over the next two years. So, your annual dividend payout should increase to $2,310 by the end of 2027, significantly increasing your yield at cost.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

Sell-Off Survivor: Why This Canadian Stock Is a Must-Own in Volatile Times

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are few sectors that offer the security as well as growth as infrastructure, and this global powerhouse is a…

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Dividend Stocks

Trump Tariffs: 1 TSX Stock That Could Take a Huge Hit

| Andrew Button

Cargoget (TSX:CJT) is vulnerable to Trump tariffs due to extensive involvement in cross-border trade.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

| Robin Brown

Do you want to find some safe places to invest and earn a growing dividend stream over time? These four…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 2 TSX Stocks to Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two quality dividend stocks are strong “holds” for long-term TFSA investors.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

My Top Picks: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have a solid dividend payout history and offer resilient yields that can help you earn stress-free passive…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip Before it’s Too Late: This Canadian Stock Won’t Stay Cheap Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are few REITs that offer the stability, security, as well as future growth of these REITs.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Cash Every 30 Days

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks offer monthly cash and have high yields, making them compelling investment to generate passive income.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Sell-Off Fears? These 2 Canadian Stocks Are Built to Withstand Any Crash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you worried about a downturn? Keep your portfolio safe with these two top Canadian stocks.

Read more »