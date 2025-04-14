Billionaires Are Selling Tesla Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

Member Login
Tesla stock continues to be a majorly volatile stock, and this could be even better.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
The stock market can feel like a game with lots of twists and turns! Lately, investors have been looking at some companies differently. Two names that have seen some interesting shifts are Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and BlackBerry (TSX:BB). Understanding why these changes are happening can give us some good ideas when we’re thinking about where to put our money.

Tesla stock

Tesla stock has been a superstar in the stock market for a while. People loved its electric cars and green energy ideas. But recently, the company has faced some bumps in the road that have affected how its stock is doing. One big thing is the political involvement of its chief executive officer (CEO), Elon Musk. Musk’s connection to the Trump administration, especially his role in something called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), hasn’t sat well with everyone. This link has led to protests and even some damage at Tesla dealerships, which isn’t great for the company’s image.

On top of that, new taxes on imports have made things more complicated for Tesla stock. President Trump put in place some tough tariffs, including a 25% tax on vehicles and parts coming into the country. Even though Tesla makes a lot of its cars in the United States, it still needs some parts from other countries, so these extra costs hurt. Plus, China put in place some taxes in return, which has affected how well Tesla stock sells in one of its most important markets.

Because of all this, Tesla’s stock price has gone down. As of writing, Tesla stock trades at US$249, which is quite a drop over the last few months. Experts who watch the stock market have changed their views, with some lowering their expectations for Tesla stock price and worrying about how the company will do in the future with all these challenges.

What about BlackBerry?

Now, let’s talk about BlackBerry stock. You might remember them for their smartphones way back when. But BlackBerry has changed a lot! It’s now a leader in cybersecurity and software. This switch has put BlackBerry stock in a good spot in the tech world, focusing on keeping businesses secure, the Internet of Things (that’s all the smart devices connected to the internet), and software for cars. The company released its financial results for the last three months and the whole year of 2025 on April 2, 2025, and showed how much progress it’s making in these new areas.

BlackBerry stock has been getting attention from investors who are looking for opportunities in the tech industry. The company’s move towards software and services has led experts to predict that its earnings will grow. Management even says earnings could grow by a big 76.2% each year, which shows they’re feeling optimistic about BlackBerry’s future.

For investors trying to figure out where to put their money, BlackBerry looks like an interesting option. The company’s focus on keeping things secure online and the Internet of Things lines up with the growing global need for secure, connected stuff. As businesses and governments make digital security a top priority, what BlackBerry offers becomes more and more important. Plus, the company is working with others in the car industry, putting it in a good position as cars become more connected and even drive themselves.

Foolish takeaway

While Tesla stock is dealing with its challenges, like politics and tariffs, BlackBerry’s new direction tells a different story. Investors who want to spread their money around might find BlackBerry’s current situation and future possibilities appealing. As always, it’s super important to do your own research and think about your own financial goals and how much risk you’re comfortable with when you’re making investment decisions.

In the ever-changing world of investing, staying up to date on market trends, what companies are doing, and outside factors is really important. The different paths Tesla stock and BlackBerry stock are on right now show just how important it is to be able to adapt and have a good long-term plan in the world of finance.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

