3 Major Red Flags That Could Trigger a CRA RRSP Audit

3 Major Red Flags That Could Trigger a CRA RRSP Audit

Don’t risk it all, instead play it safe and you could be in for even more cash flow.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Planning for your retirement is a big deal for Canadians! Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) are a popular way to save. But there are some things that can make the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) raise an eyebrow. Knowing what these red flags are can avoid any unwanted attention from the tax folks. So let’s take a look at some.

The red flags

One thing the CRA keeps a close eye on is how much you put into your RRSP. Each year, your Notice of Assessment tells you exactly how much room you have to contribute. Putting in more than this limit can lead to penalties. Specifically, you could get taxed 1% per month on the extra amount if it’s over $2,000. Furthermore, report all your income accurately, even bonuses or any side hustles. Not reporting all your income can make the CRA suspicious and could lead to an audit.

Another thing that can ring alarm bells at the CRA is getting involved in shady investment schemes with your RRSP. RRSPs are meant to hold qualified investments, like regular stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. If you get into deals that promise tax-free withdrawals in a weird way or involve investments that aren’t really allowed in an RRSP, the CRA might take a closer look. So if you invest in assets that aren’t qualified or you try to bend the RRSP rules, you could face big tax problems and a potential audit.

Also, consistently losing money on investments within your RRSP can be a red flag for the CRA. While RRSPs are meant to help your money grow without immediate taxes, if you’re constantly reporting losses, the CRA might start wondering about your investment choices and strategies. Diversifying your portfolio and checking your investments regularly can help lower this risk and show that you’re being responsible with your RRSP.

Safe options

Now, let’s talk about some actual stocks that could be good for your RRSP. When you’re picking investments for retirement, you want things that match your goals and how much risk you’re comfortable with. The TSX has lots of options!

For example, there’s Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge is a big Canadian company that moves energy around and it’s known for paying consistent dividends. In its financial report for the last three months of 2024, the company said its adjusted earnings were $1.2 billion, or $0.59 per share, which was a little bit higher than the year before. Its distributable cash flow hit $2.5 billion, up from $2.4 billion. Enbridge also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.8875 per share, marking the 30th year in a row of dividend increases! This consistent performance make it a pretty good option for RRSP investors for stability and income.

Another example is Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM). This is a Canadian company that mines for gold in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. In its latest earnings report, the company showed some big growth, with earnings per share (EPS) increasing for two quarters in a row. Agnico also produced a record amount of gold and had strong free cash flow and good profit margins. Because of these achievements, Agnico has become the most valuable silver and gold mining company in the world!

Bottom line

When you’re managing your RRSP, it’s all about paying attention to how much you’re putting in, what you’re investing in, and having a good overall plan. By avoiding those red flags like over-contributing and getting into weird schemes, and by choosing solid, qualified investments, you can lower your chances of a CRA audit. Checking your portfolio regularly and talking to financial professionals can also help make sure your RRSP stays a strong part of your retirement savings plan.

