3 Canadian Telecom Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement

Retirement should ideally be all about kicking back, enjoying the things you love, and not worrying about your investments every week. That’s why Canadian telecom stocks could be such a game-changer. They might not be very flashy, but they’re the kind of steady, reliable performers that could grow your portfolio in the long run while paying you regular dividends along the way.

In this article, I’ll highlight three top Canadian telecom stocks with the staying power to help you retire and remain financially secure.

Cogeco Communications stock

Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA) might fly under the radar, but this Canadian telecom player has been growing steadily across Canada and the United States lately. This Montreal-based firm offers internet, video, and phone services. After rising 16.3% over the last year, CCA stock currently trades at $65.22 per share with a market cap of $3 billion. At this market price, it rewards shareholders with a solid annual dividend yield of 5.7%.

In the February 2025 quarter, Cogeco’s revenue remained nearly flat on a YoY (year-over-year) basis at $732.4 million. Its quarterly adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) grew 2.7% YoY due mainly to cost-cutting and operating efficiencies. However, the company’s adjusted profit slipped 14.2% from a year ago, largely due to higher restructuring costs, depreciation, and taxes.

Nevertheless, Cogeco’s long-term transformation journey remains on track. It’s investing heavily in digitization, analytics, and wireless expansion and even prepping for a Canadian wireless launch. Besides these strong long-term fundamentals, CCA stock’s attractive dividends make it a great income stock for retirement portfolios.

Quebecor stock

Another solid stock to consider is Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) — a quiet achiever gaining attention in the Canadian telecom sector. The company mainly offers internet, TV, and mobile services and has grown into a national player since acquiring Freedom Mobile. Currently, its stock trades at $35.25 per share with a market cap of $8.2 billion and yields an annualized dividend of 4%, paid quarterly.

Last year, Quebecor’s total revenue climbed by 3.8% YoY to $5.64 billion with the help of strong mobile service growth and the Freedom acquisition. Similarly, the company’s adjusted annual EBITDA climbed 5.8% YoY, while net profit surged by nearly 15% despite higher taxes and depreciation.

Beyond the numbers, Quebecor is expanding its 5G plus network, boosting rural coverage, and launching new services like Fizz TV — boosting its long-term growth prospects. At the same time, it’s managing debt well and increasing dividends. All of this makes Quebecor a dependable, income-generating stock you can confidently hold well into retirement.

Telus stock

And rounding out this list of top telecom stocks is one that’s already a household name in Canada, Telus (TSX:T). This Vancouver-based communications technology firm currently has a market cap of $31 billion, as its stock trades at $20.46 per share with 5% year-to-date gains. It has a 7.9% annualized dividend yield at the current market price.

In the most recent quarter ended December 2024, Telus registered a 3.5% YoY revenue growth to $5.38 billion, largely due to strong customer additions and rising demand for bundled services. Its adjusted quarterly net profit also rose 11% from a year ago to $380 million, with the help of cost efficiencies and growth in its health and agriculture tech businesses.

In addition, the company is continuing to invest in 5G, artificial intelligence-powered platforms, and expanding digital healthcare reach, which could improve its financial growth in the years to come. Considering these factors, Telus could be a really attractive telecom stock that could make a real difference in a long-term retirement portfolio.