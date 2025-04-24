Member Login
How I’d Invest $8,000 in Canadian Telecom Stocks to Secure My Financial Future

I’d put my money on these two telecom giants for their consistent income, resilient operations, and long-term growth potential.

Jitendra Parashar
As Canadian equities remain volatile with global trade disruptions and uncertain monetary policy in 2025, Canadian investors are increasingly turning to defensive, income-generating sectors.

Telecom stocks, which are usually backed by recurring revenue models, regulated pricing structures, and robust infrastructure, have a track record of providing downside protection and dividend consistency. That’s why, if I had $8,000 to invest today, I’d put it to work in two of the country’s top dividend-paying telecom stocks.

And to be honest, this isn’t just about surviving short-term market volatility. It’s more about creating a portfolio that could stay solid even when the macro picture gets shakier. Let me show you which two Canadian telecom stocks I’d split an $8,000 investment between — 50/50 — today to help build a more secure financial future.

Telus stock

Telus (TSX:T) is the first stock that comes to mind when thinking about a rock-solid Canadian telecom pick. This Vancouver-based telecom giant isn’t just about mobile and internet plans. It has a well-diversified business model which is also deeply rooted in healthcare technology, agriculture solutions, and security services.

After climbing by nearly 5% over the last month, Telus stock is currently trading at $20.91 per share with a market cap of around $31.7 billion. And what’s more enticing is its generous annualized dividend yield of 7.7%, paid out quarterly.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Telus added 328,000 new customers, including 70,000 mobile phone users and 37,000 internet subscribers. Its revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% YoY (year over year) to $5.38 billion with the help of strong demand across mobility, internet, health, and agriculture services.

Telus is also investing in fibre, 5G, and artificial intelligence-enabled health and agri-tech platforms, which could improve its financial growth in the years to come. If you’re after both steady income and long-term upside, this telecom stock offers the kind of stability that can weather market volatility.

Rogers Communications stock

And that brings me to the second half of my $8,000 Canadian telecom investment, Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B). This Toronto-based telecom giant offers wireless, cable, and media services coast to coast. Its stock currently trades at $34.84 per share with a market cap of $19.2 billion, and it yields a healthy 5.7% annual dividend, paid every quarter.

While Rogers stock has dropped more than 35% over the past year, the company’s financials still look strong. In the first quarter of 2025, the company posted 2% YoY growth in both service revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, with margins holding strong at 45%. More importantly, its media arm saw a standout 24% YoY revenue increase, supported by sports programming and new channel launches.

Recently, Rogers secured a $7 billion equity investment from Blackstone, which it’s using to lower its debt. On the growth side, Rogers is expanding its 5G and fibre networks and has just rolled out innovative offerings like Storm-Ready WiFi and app-based TV bundles. All this makes Rogers a solid addition for investors who want income now and long-term upside later.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Blackstone, Rogers Communications, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

