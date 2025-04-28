Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Invest $8,200 in Canadian Monthly Dividend Stocks to Pay for My Retirement Lifestyle

How I’d Invest $8,200 in Canadian Monthly Dividend Stocks to Pay for My Retirement Lifestyle

If you have some cash on hand, then these monthly dividend stocks can provide you with cash for life.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
senior relaxes in hammock with e-book

Source: Getty Images

Planning for your retirement often involves thinking about how you’ll generate a steady income stream – one to support your lifestyle once you’re no longer working. One popular strategy for Canadians is to invest in stocks that pay dividends on a monthly basis, especially within a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP).

If you had around $8,200 to invest, putting it into a mix of companies that pay monthly dividends could provide you with a nice, regular income. Let’s look at three dividend stocks that fit this bill. Today, those will be Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA), SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN), and CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN).

Pizza Pizza

First up, we have Pizza Pizza Royalty. This well-known Canadian brand and its business model is based on collecting royalties from restaurants. As of writing, it offers a monthly dividend of $0.0775 per share. If you add that up over the year, it works out to an annual yield of about 6.7%.

Looking at earnings, Pizza Pizza reported a net income of $31 million, with a profit margin of 77.8%. It also continues to grow its presence, having opened 48 new restaurants across Canada in 2024, bringing the total to over 800 locations. While sales at existing restaurants did see a small dip of 3.9%, it’s working on things like value promotions and improving digital experience to drive growth. So, you get a familiar brand, a nice monthly income, and potential for the business to grow.

SmartCentres

Next, we have SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It’s one of the biggest REITs in Canada, and focuses on retail and mixed-use properties. It has a large portfolio of 195 properties across the country, and an occupancy rate at an impressively high 98.7%. In 2024, SmartCentres reported revenue of $953.1 million and a net income of $236.8 million.

The dividend stock offers a monthly distribution of $0.15417 per unit, which translates to an annual yield of around 7.3%. It’s been seeing good momentum in leasing activities and has some strategic developments in the works. This contributes to a strong financial performance. With a focus on well-located retail properties that attract a lot of shoppers, SmartCentres provides a solid income stream.

CT REIT

Finally, we have CT REIT. As the name suggests, the dividend stock focuses on retail properties that are primarily leased to Canadian Tire. For the year ending December 31, 2024, the dividend stock reported revenue of $578.69 million and a net income of $199.68 million. It has strong financial health, with a gross profit margin of 78.28% and a net profit margin of 34.51%.

CT REIT offers a monthly dividend of $0.0771 per unit, resulting in an annual yield of approximately 6.3%. Because the main tenant is a stable and well-established retailer like Canadian Tire, this REIT offers a reliable source of monthly income for investors.

Bottom line

If you were to split your $8,200 Canadian dollar investment equally among these three stocks, you’d be putting roughly $2,733 into each. This would give you diversified exposure to different parts of the economy: food services through Pizza Pizza, retail real estate through SmartCentres, and retail property leasing through CT REIT. Based on current dividend yields, this allocation could generate around $500 in annual income! This approach not only provides you with a regular income stream but also offers the potential for the value of your investments to grow over time.

Investing in these Canadian dividend stocks can be a smart way to help support your retirement lifestyle. The consistent payouts, strong financial footing, and diversification across different sectors can provide a solid base for a steady income. Just remember that it’s always a good idea to do your own thorough research or talk to a financial advisor to make sure these investments align with your personal financial goals and how much risk you’re comfortable taking.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Exactly How $20,000 in a TFSA Could Grow to $300,000

| Andrew Button

Can you grow $20,000 into $300,000 by holding the iShares S&P/TSX Index Fund (TSX:XIC) in a TFSA?

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

How to Use $15,000 in a High-Yield Dividend ETF for Steady Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This ETF has it all, a strong portfolio of dividend payers, along with a high yield for investors.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

A 9.9 Percent Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Puja Tayal

If you are looking to park your money for the short term and earn from it, this 9.9% dividend stock…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Have Room in Your TFSA? 1 Canadian Dividend Champion for April Investors

| Joey Frenette

If you've got extra cash in your TFSA, the latest dip in markets may provide you with a golden opportunity…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: How I’d Allocate $5,000 in 2 Safe Dividend Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great dividend stocks on the market, but these two are buy-and-forget candidates that will boost your…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Invest $25,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks for $1,600 in Annual Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian dividend stocks could deliver a reliable passive income of over $1,600 annually.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Start My Investing Journey With $7,000 in 4 Foundational Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

These four stocks have high-quality and reliable operations, making them among the best long-term investments in Canada.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Canada Revenue Agency: Hurry! The Tax-Filing Deadline Is Almost Here!

| Andrew Button

You need to report income from Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock on your tax return.

Read more »