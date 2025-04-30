Member Login
How I’d Invest $30,000 in Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Build Serious Wealth

Here’s why investing in blue-chip TSX stocks such as BAM should help you deliver outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Aditya Raghunath
Investing in fundamentally strong blue-chip stocks that are part of expanding addressable markets should help you deliver outsized gains over time. In this article, I have identified three Canadian blue-chip stocks you can buy right now with $30,000 and benefit from market-beating gains over the next decade. Let’s see why.

Is this blue-chip stock a good buy?

Valued at a market cap of US$118 billion, Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is among the largest alternative asset managers in the world. The blue-chip TSX stock went public in late 2022 and is currently down 17% from all-time highs.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, Brookfield Asset Management reported record fee-related earnings of US$677 million (US$0.42 per share), up 17% year over year, and distributable earnings of US$649 million (US$0.40 per share), up 11%. Its fee-bearing capital grew 18% to US$539 billion, driven by US$135 billion in fundraising in 2024.

Brookfield Asset Management is strategically positioned to capitalize on major investment themes, including digitalization, clean energy infrastructure, and private credit. BAM highlighted its significant opportunity in artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre infrastructure, exemplified by its recent €20 billion infrastructure investment program with France to support AI deployment.

In recognition of its strong growth outlook, BAM increased its dividend by 15% to an annualized rate of US$1.75 per share, currently offering a forward yield of 3.3%. Analysts also expect its dividend per share to increase to US$2.18 per share in 2027.

A blue-chip TSX insurance stock

Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) is another blue-chip TSX stock that offers investors a yield of 4.2%. Earlier this month, the Canada-based insurance giant raised its long-term objectives, targeting a base RoE (return on equity) of +19% (up from 16%). It also introduced a new capital generation target of +80% of base earnings while it maintained its 8-10% base EPS (earnings per share) growth target and a dividend payout target ratio of roughly 50%.

Great-West highlighted its transformation over the past five years, focusing on four at-scale business segments. Each segment is targeting mid-single-digit or higher organic growth, with Empower projecting double-digit earnings increases as it expands from retirement into wealth management.

Great-West emphasized its capital-light business mix, with strong growth in retirement and wealth management expected to drive higher returns. Management also outlined $250-$300 million in post-tax transformation charges over 36 months to improve efficiency.

The insurance heavyweight highlighted its strong capital position and cash generation, providing flexibility for organic growth investments, dividend increases, and potential merger and acquisition opportunities, with a focus primarily on the U.S. retirement market.

Is this TSX stock a good buy?

The final blue-chip TSX stock on my list is WSP Global (TSX:WSP), which operates a professional services consulting firm. In the next five years, analysts expect its revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.2%. Moreover, adjusted earnings are forecast to expand from $8.05 per share in 2024 to $12.44 per share in 2027.

In the last 10 years, WSP stock has traded at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 23.2 times. So, if it can maintain a similar multiple, the stock will be priced at $288 per share in early 2027, above the current price of $242 per share.

Analysts remain bullish and expect the TSX stock to gain over 20% in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

