Where I’d Invest $8,000 in Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years During This Pullback

The Canadian stock market hasn’t been smooth lately, and 2025 has already brought its share of ups and downs due to global trade and economic concerns. But sometimes, a pullback is exactly the chance long-term investors need. With $8,000 ready to deploy today, this cautious market might offer some great opportunities to buy quality companies at big bargains. Picking the right TSX stocks today could lead to solid gains over the next five years, even if volatility sticks around a bit longer.

In this article, I’ll show you exactly where I’d invest $8,000 right now, focusing on stocks I’d feel comfortable holding for the next five years and beyond.

MDA Space stock

MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is the first Canadian stock I would consider buying now and holding for the next five years to grow my portfolio at a fast pace. This Toronto-based firm is gradually gaining popularity in the space sector, offering robotics, satellite systems, and earth observation services.

After witnessing a 9% value erosion so far in 2025, MDA stock is currently trading at $26.86 per share with a market cap of about $3.3 billion.

Despite the recent volatility in its stock, the company has been putting up some impressive numbers lately. In the December quarter, strong demand in its Satellite Systems business segment drove a solid 69% YoY (year-over-year) jump in its revenue to $347 million. While its gross margin softened a bit due to a changing mix of programs, the company’s overall profitability still looked strong.

Beyond the financials, MDA Space is preparing itself for even bigger things. For example, it recently locked in a massive $1.1 billion contract with Globalstar to build more than 50 satellites. And it’s expanding even further by acquiring SatixFy Communications to strengthen its digital satellite capabilities.

Overall, with a growing backlog of nearly $5 billion, a major presence in the low Earth orbit satellite market, and steady momentum across key programs, MDA stock could be a great choice to benefit from the next wave of the space boom over the next five years.

Air Canada stock

Another great TSX-listed stock I’d want to add to this $8,000 portfolio right now is Air Canada (TSX:AC). AC stock currently trades at $14.01 per share with nearly 37% year-to-date losses, giving it a market cap of about $4.5 billion.

Lately, Air Canada’s numbers have been a bit of a mixed bag, which explains why its stock has slipped. In 2024, it posted a 2% YoY rise in its total revenue to a record $22.3 billion due mainly to a 5% boost in capacity. However, profits and free cash flow fell with higher operating expenses like labour costs and a one-time $490 million pension adjustment. Even with these challenges, the airline managed to carry 47 million passengers and improved on-time performance.

Despite short-term market volatility and economic uncertainties, its focus on premium services, global expansion, and a strong cash position give Air Canada stock the potential to soar higher over the next five years.