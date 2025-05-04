Member Login
Beat the TSX With These Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks

Learn how recent macro events have affected stocks on the TSX, and find out which stocks are thriving despite challenges.

Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
The TSX has had a roller coaster ride since Donald Trump became the U.S. president. Canada has already been facing political uncertainty, which pushed the federal elections early to April 28, 2024. The stock market doesn’t like uncertainty, especially macro uncertainty. This is because government policies and macro events can alter the business environment. Companies have no control over them. All they can do is navigate the environment.

The recent business environment was not optimistic for oil, materials, and finance stocks. However, two stocks moved in the opposite direction and beat the TSX by a high margin.

Two stocks that beat the TSX in 2025

The TSX Composite Index fell 0.75% year to date, with a sharp 11% correction between April 2 and 8 when Trump announced retaliatory tariffs. The TSX fell because finance, materials, and energy stocks make up a significant portion of the market cap.

AltaGas stock

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) stock rallied 19.7% year to date, fell 8% during the retaliatory tariff announcement, and fully recovered when they were paused for 90 days. Behind the company’s contrarian move is its significant presence in the United States.

It earns 56% of its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from its U.S. gas utilities and 12% from natural gas exports to Asian markets. Although AltaGas is a Canadian energy and utility company, it is not affected by tariffs. Moreover, the company is looking to expand its U.S. operations by tapping top data centre locations.

The company has recently completed its restructuring, which has improved its cash from operations. It aims to maintain its dividend payout ratio at around 50-60% of normalized earnings per share (EPS) and grow dividends at an average annual rate of 5% till 2029.

If other stocks in your portfolio are hit by the tariffs, AltaGas can help you hedge against the tariff war and beat the TSX in 2025.

Power Corporation of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) stock surged 15% year to date, experienced an 8.7% dip during the reciprocal tariffs in early April, and then recovered. POW is a financial holding company with holdings in insurance, asset management, and alternative investment companies.

Behind the rally were strong earnings from its insurance arm, Great-West Life. Insurance companies tend to do well amid uncertainty as more people buy cover when they see a surge in risk.

POW has been restructuring its portfolio, which has helped it earn significant gains. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 8.9%. It is a good stock to buy as it can hedge against economic uncertainty with the insurance arm and ride the recovery rally with IGM Financial.

Final thoughts

Both companies are seeing growth in their cash flows, and cash is the king in turbulent times. Their positive cash flow growth makes them a good hedge against tariffs and can preserve your portfolio’s overall value.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

