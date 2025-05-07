Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian Bank Stock Down 14% is an Income Investor’s Dream

This Canadian Bank Stock Down 14% is an Income Investor’s Dream

Scotiabank’s short-term stumbles have opened a window of opportunity for income investors to collect a juicy dividend.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
woman looks out at horizon

Source: Getty Images

For years, Canada’s big banks have been cornerstones of income investing. Their reliable dividends and relative stability make them a refuge in turbulent times. And when these stocks dip, seasoned investors see opportunity – not danger.

Right now, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) – also known as Scotiabank – is offering just such a moment. Down roughly 14% from its 52-week high and trading around $69 per share, this dividend giant may be exactly what long-term income investors are looking for.

A dividend legacy

Bank of Nova Scotia has paid dividends since 1833, and it hasn’t cut its payout in over 50 years. The consistency is remarkable, and while its current yield of nearly 6.2% is above average, it’s also supported. Despite recent headwinds, the bank’s payout ratio is forecast at 74% of diluted earnings and 62% of adjusted earnings in 2025 – leaving room for dividend stability and potential growth in the future.

Over the past decade, the bank’s dividend has grown at an annualized rate of 5.2%. Admittedly, dividend growth has stalled more recently, with the quarterly payout remaining unchanged for eight consecutive quarters. But with its renewed strategic focus, a resumption in dividend growth could be on the horizon.

Strategic shifts under new leadership

The decline in Scotiabank’s share price reflects more than market noise – it’s tied to real challenges. Under CEO Scott Thomson, who stepped in during February 2023, the bank has been reworking its international footprint.

A major pivot came in 2024, when Bank of Nova Scotia invested $2.8 billion to acquire a 14.9% stake in U.S. regional lender KeyCorp. Rather than taking on the risk of a full acquisition, this move gives the bank a low-risk foothold in the U.S. retail banking market, with potential growth and the opportunity to learn more about the space.

The bank also made a tough call by exiting underperforming Latin American markets. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, it booked a $1.4 billion impairment related to the sale of operations in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama. While painful in the short term, the exit allows Scotiabank to refocus on its core North American markets and better streamline its operations.

Buy the dip, reap the yield

Despite these headwinds, Bank of Nova Scotia remains fundamentally strong. Its earnings cover the dividend, and its shift toward more stable and profitable markets could rejuvenate growth. For income investors, the current dip represents a strategic entry point at a reasonable valuation with estimated long-term returns of about 10% per year.

Long-term buyers can lock in an attractive yield today, and if the bank resumes growth, dividend growth would soon follow and the returns could become even more compelling.

If you’re concerned about timing your purchase, consider a dollar-cost averaging approach. Platforms like Wealthsimple make it easy to spread out your investment over several months with zero commissions, reducing your exposure to short-term volatility.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Scotiabank’s short-term stumbles have opened a window of opportunity. For income-focused investors with a long-term view, this Canadian bank stock is well worth a closer look, especially if it experiences further weakness over the next few months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Bank Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This TSX Stock Before it Explodes Higher

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a superb stock that can provide decades of income growth? This TSX stock screams opportunity right…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Bank Be in 2 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock has come under scrutiny over the last few years, but does the future look brighter?

Read more »

open vault at bank
Stocks for Beginners

Where Will Royal Bank Stock Be in 2 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank stock has long been a top stock, but can that last over the next two years?

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Scotiabank Stock You Should Own for $2,000 in Annual Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Scotiabank stock remains a top stock for dividends, so here's how much investors would pay for a $2,000 income stream.

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Stocks for Beginners

Where Will Royal Bank of Canada Be in 5 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank stock remains one of the top stocks on the market today – and still the largest by market…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

TD Bank: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock has been around for almost 100 years! Yet the last year hasn't been the best example of greatness.

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

Here’s Exactly How Many Shares of TD Bank You’d Need for $5,000 in Annual Dividends

| Andrew Button

You needn't invest a whole lot to get $5,000 in dividend income from Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Buy Now or Wait?

| Andrew Walker

TD Bank is up 12% in 2025. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »