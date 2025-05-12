Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $7,000 in This TSX Dividend Stock for $122.36 in Passive Income

Invest $7,000 in This TSX Dividend Stock for $122.36 in Passive Income

This dividend stock offers up incredible passive income for investors, and not just through dividends.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to earning a little extra income from your investments, few things feel better than seeing money appear in your account each quarter without lifting a finger. That’s the beauty of dividend stocks, especially when held in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). With no tax on gains or income, every dollar you earn stays right where it belongs. One dividend stock in particular that deserves attention right now is Intact Financial (TSX:IFC). For Canadians with $7,000 to put to work, this is a name worth looking at.

The stock

Let’s start with what Intact Financial actually does. Based in Toronto, it’s the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada. It offers home, auto, and business insurance, serving millions of customers across the country. Over the years, it has expanded its reach into the U.S. and Europe, thanks to acquisitions like RSA’s Canadian and U.K. businesses.

As of early May 2025, Intact Financial is trading at around $300. That might seem a bit pricey at first glance, but it’s important to look at what you get in return. The company pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share, which works out to a yield of about 1.72%. The dividend has grown steadily year after year, backed by rising earnings and a disciplined approach to managing risk. So, let’s look at how much $7,000 could get you.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
Intact Financial (TSX:IFC)$30023$5.32$122.36Quarterly$6,900

More to come

But there’s more to this stock than just dividends. Intact has a strong track record of growth. In its most recent earnings release, the passive-income stock reported net income of $667 million for 2024, a 27% increase over the prior year. That kind of growth gives it room to continue raising its dividend while also reinvesting in new opportunities. In fact, this is a company that’s been very strategic about acquisitions, expanding its footprint in markets that complement its Canadian foundation.

It also helps that insurance is a naturally defensive sector. People pay their premiums no matter what the market is doing, which makes earnings more predictable. That’s one reason Intact’s payout ratio stays conservative, usually in the 35–45% range, meaning the dividend is well-covered by earnings. It doesn’t overextend just to keep shareholders happy in the short term. That sort of fiscal prudence is a good sign for long-term investors.

Another point worth noting is how Intact compares to peers. Some insurers focus only on life insurance or just auto coverage, but Intact has diversified exposure to all kinds of insurance products. That allows it to weather storms in one area by leaning on strength in another. During periods of higher claims, like after a major natural disaster, it can absorb those shocks better than smaller, more focused players.

Bottom line

For Canadians, owning a dividend-paying insurance company like this inside a TFSA is especially smart. Every dividend you earn gets to stay in your account, untouched by taxes. And if the passive-income stock continues to raise its dividend each year, as Intact has done consistently for more than a decade, you’ll benefit from rising income without any extra effort.

So, while $7,000 might not seem like much in the grand scheme of retirement planning, it can be a meaningful step in building a reliable income stream. Intact Financial gives you exposure to a resilient sector, a growing business, and a dependable dividend. If you’re looking to put your TFSA to work, this could be a great place to start. After all, passive income doesn’t have to mean risky bets or flashy yields. Sometimes, boring is brilliant.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 34% From 52-Week Highs to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is likely to just do even better, especially amidst copper prices.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Consumer Stock Down 17% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock might be one of the best bargains available on the stock market for long-term investors right…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Hasn’t Missed a Payment in 3 Decades

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock has a solid track record of dividend payments and growth. Moreover, it offers a sustainable yield of…

Read more »

sources of renewable energy
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Brookfield Renewable Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

With consistent dividends and global expansion plans, Brookfield Renewable might just surprise patient investors in the coming years.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Yielding 6% Has Delivered Incredible Dividend Safety

| Andrew Walker

Check out this stock with 30 years of steady dividend growth and a solid earnings outlook.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This Overlooked Dividend Giant for Secure Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

A double-digit conglomerate discount makes Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) an attractive dividend-growth stock right now...

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

U.S. and China Cut Tariffs 115%: What Does it Mean for Canada?

| Andrew Button

Canadian stocks like Brookfield (TSX:BN) will likely make big moves.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $1,500 in the TSX Today

| Andrew Walker

These discounted stocks have raised their dividends annually for more than 20 years.

Read more »