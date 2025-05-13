Member Login
Home » Investing » The Top TSX Stock to Buy Now as Canadians Shift Cash Back Home

The Top TSX Stock to Buy Now as Canadians Shift Cash Back Home

This top stock is one investors should no longer ignore, and now is the time to pounce.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Canadian flag

Source: Getty Images

Canadians are beginning to bring their money back home. After years of favouring big-name U.S. stocks, the trend is shifting. With market uncertainty, interest rate changes, and a stronger Canadian dollar, investors are taking a second look at the TSX. One name worth spotlighting during this shift is RB Global (TSX:RBA). Formerly known as Ritchie Bros., this Vancouver-based powerhouse is quietly becoming one of the top TSX stocks to consider right now.

The stock

RB Global runs a global marketplace for buying and selling heavy equipment, trucks, and industrial assets. It blends massive on-site auctions with a growing online presence. The TSX stock serves customers in construction, transportation, mining, and agriculture, industries that never really sleep. What makes RB Global unique is that it’s not tied to any one commodity or cyclical sector. Instead, it benefits from activity across a broad range of industries, which helps stabilize earnings and build long-term value.

In the first quarter of 2025, RB Global reported revenue of US$1.1 billion. That’s a solid 4% jump from the same period last year. Net income came in at US$102.9 million, up 6%, and earnings per share (EPS) rose to US$0.55. These numbers show a company with real staying power, even in a slower economic environment. Much of this performance was driven by better efficiency. Its service revenue take rate improved by 150 basis points to 22.3%. That might sound like a small bump, but it makes a big difference to margins. The business is squeezing more profitability out of every transaction, which is exactly what long-term investors want to see.

Gross transaction value (GTV) dipped slightly to US$3.8 billion, but that’s not the red flag it might seem. Lower GTV was offset by the improved take rate, and the company has been shifting toward more profitable services. Instead of chasing sheer volume, RB Global is focusing on quality revenue streams that bring more to the bottom line. That’s a smart move in a market where costs are rising, and investors want lean, disciplined operations.

Future focus

RB Global isn’t standing still, either. It continues to grow through smart acquisitions. In early 2025, the TSX stock announced it was acquiring J.M. Wood Auction Co., a respected regional player in the U.S. Southeast. That deal strengthens its North American presence and brings in new customer relationships, technology, and scale. These kinds of bolt-on acquisitions add value without overextending the balance sheet. It’s slow and steady, but it’s strategic.

On the dividend side, RB Global offers a little something extra for income-focused investors. The TSX stock currently pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share. That works out to a yield of around 1.18% at today’s share price. It’s not a jaw-dropper, but it’s dependable. And more importantly, it’s backed by consistent earnings. With rising free cash flow and strong balance sheet management, the dividend looks safe, and there’s potential for growth over time.

So, what does all this mean for Canadian investors with cash to deploy? It means RB Global is more than just a stable TSX stock; it’s a bet on activity. Infrastructure projects, equipment upgrades, and fleet renewals all flow through this marketplace. Whether the economy is booming or muddling through, there’s always someone buying or selling equipment. And with more businesses shifting operations online, RB Global’s digital tools and analytics give it an edge.

Bottom line

At the end of the day, RB Global combines the best of both worlds. It offers stability through recurring revenue and diversification, and growth through digital innovation and strategic expansion. For Canadians looking to invest closer to home, this TSX stock checks a lot of boxes. Whether you’re planning to hold for five years or 15, it’s the kind of company that fits nicely in a long-term portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

My Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Away for Long-Term Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks aren't only looking to climb over time, they also offer up strong dividends to boot!

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Invest $25,000 in This Dividend Stock for $985.78 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for some passive income to come your way, don't sit around. Invest here instead.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Restaurant Brands Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Restaurant Brands stock has delivered outsized gains to shareholders over the past decade. Is the TSX stock still a good…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 29% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for a value stock that's down but not out, this is the Canadian stock to buy.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy in May 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks were just bumped up by analysts, making them great buys on the TSX today.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $10,500 in the TSX Today

| Andrew Walker

These discounted stocks deserve to be on your radar right now.

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Magna International Stock Be in 4 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 60% from all-time highs, Magna stock trades at a cheap valuation right now. Is the TSX stock a…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Generate $350 Monthly Income With a $20,000 Investment

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend investing is a time-tested strategy if you need to generate a desired monthly income amount.

Read more »