The Top TSX Stock to Buy Now as Canadians Shift Cash Back Home

This top stock is one investors should no longer ignore, and now is the time to pounce.

Canadians are beginning to bring their money back home. After years of favouring big-name U.S. stocks, the trend is shifting. With market uncertainty, interest rate changes, and a stronger Canadian dollar, investors are taking a second look at the TSX. One name worth spotlighting during this shift is RB Global (TSX:RBA). Formerly known as Ritchie Bros., this Vancouver-based powerhouse is quietly becoming one of the top TSX stocks to consider right now.

The stock

RB Global runs a global marketplace for buying and selling heavy equipment, trucks, and industrial assets. It blends massive on-site auctions with a growing online presence. The TSX stock serves customers in construction, transportation, mining, and agriculture, industries that never really sleep. What makes RB Global unique is that it’s not tied to any one commodity or cyclical sector. Instead, it benefits from activity across a broad range of industries, which helps stabilize earnings and build long-term value.

In the first quarter of 2025, RB Global reported revenue of US$1.1 billion. That’s a solid 4% jump from the same period last year. Net income came in at US$102.9 million, up 6%, and earnings per share (EPS) rose to US$0.55. These numbers show a company with real staying power, even in a slower economic environment. Much of this performance was driven by better efficiency. Its service revenue take rate improved by 150 basis points to 22.3%. That might sound like a small bump, but it makes a big difference to margins. The business is squeezing more profitability out of every transaction, which is exactly what long-term investors want to see.

Gross transaction value (GTV) dipped slightly to US$3.8 billion, but that’s not the red flag it might seem. Lower GTV was offset by the improved take rate, and the company has been shifting toward more profitable services. Instead of chasing sheer volume, RB Global is focusing on quality revenue streams that bring more to the bottom line. That’s a smart move in a market where costs are rising, and investors want lean, disciplined operations.

Future focus

RB Global isn’t standing still, either. It continues to grow through smart acquisitions. In early 2025, the TSX stock announced it was acquiring J.M. Wood Auction Co., a respected regional player in the U.S. Southeast. That deal strengthens its North American presence and brings in new customer relationships, technology, and scale. These kinds of bolt-on acquisitions add value without overextending the balance sheet. It’s slow and steady, but it’s strategic.

On the dividend side, RB Global offers a little something extra for income-focused investors. The TSX stock currently pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share. That works out to a yield of around 1.18% at today’s share price. It’s not a jaw-dropper, but it’s dependable. And more importantly, it’s backed by consistent earnings. With rising free cash flow and strong balance sheet management, the dividend looks safe, and there’s potential for growth over time.

So, what does all this mean for Canadian investors with cash to deploy? It means RB Global is more than just a stable TSX stock; it’s a bet on activity. Infrastructure projects, equipment upgrades, and fleet renewals all flow through this marketplace. Whether the economy is booming or muddling through, there’s always someone buying or selling equipment. And with more businesses shifting operations online, RB Global’s digital tools and analytics give it an edge.

Bottom line

At the end of the day, RB Global combines the best of both worlds. It offers stability through recurring revenue and diversification, and growth through digital innovation and strategic expansion. For Canadians looking to invest closer to home, this TSX stock checks a lot of boxes. Whether you’re planning to hold for five years or 15, it’s the kind of company that fits nicely in a long-term portfolio.