2 Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for Lifelong Income

Building long-term income through Canadian energy stocks is more than just picking a few companies and hoping for the best. It’s about finding reliable, forward-thinking businesses that can grow earnings, reward shareholders, and adapt to an evolving world. Two names that fit the bill are Cameco (TSX:CCO) and Capital Power (TSX:CPX). These stocks offer different angles on energy, one from the nuclear side, the other from diversified generation, but both could provide a steady income for life.

Cameco

Cameco is one of the world’s largest producers of uranium, the fuel used in nuclear power. It’s an energy stock that went through years of oversupply in the uranium market but is now on much firmer ground. As more countries revisit nuclear energy as a clean and dependable alternative to fossil fuels, demand is rising. That shift has placed Cameco in a strong position. In its most recent quarter, Cameco reported revenue of $634 million, up from $687 million in the same quarter last year. Net earnings before taxes came in at $70 million, supported by strong operational results and solid market fundamentals.

What’s more, Cameco’s production is ramping up again after years of reduced output. With a long-term contracting strategy, it continues to lock in strong prices that outperform spot rates. Its average realized price for uranium during the first quarter of 2025 was US$66.44 per pound, compared to a spot price of US$58.15. This pricing strategy creates cash flow stability and helps weather short-term market swings.

Cameco also has a 49% ownership stake in Westinghouse, a leading provider of nuclear technologies. That investment is already paying off. In 2024, Cameco reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of over $1.5 billion, with a significant contribution from Westinghouse. Combined with a solid balance sheet and nearly $3 billion in liquidity, Cameco is well-positioned to support dividend payments and long-term reinvestment in growth.

Capital Power

On the other end of the energy spectrum is Capital Power, a utility-like company focused on power generation across North America. It owns a mix of natural gas, wind, solar, and waste heat facilities and sells electricity under long-term contracts that provide stable cash flows. In its first-quarter 2025 earnings, Capital Power reported net income of $150 million and adjusted EBITDA of $367 million. Funds from operations came in at $218 million, helping to support its growing dividend.

Capital Power is serious about growing its portfolio. In early 2025, it closed a deal to acquire two U.S.-based natural gas facilities in the PJM market, which added 2.2 gigawatts of capacity. These plants provide dispatchable energy, which means they can ramp up power supply when wind or solar can’t meet demand. As the grid becomes more reliant on renewables, these kinds of facilities will remain essential.

Capital Power also raised its dividend annually for over a decade, most recently paying out $0.6519 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. That makes it a strong choice for income-focused investors. The energy stock aims to grow its dividend by 5-6% annually while keeping its payout ratio in a sustainable range.

Bottom line

Both Cameco and Capital Power benefit from long-term structural trends. Cameco is tied to the global clean energy transition, particularly as nuclear power regains popularity in Asia and Europe. Governments are looking for zero-emission baseload electricity, and nuclear offers just that. Cameco’s contracts, pricing power, and vertical integration with Westinghouse make it a standout in this space.

Capital Power, meanwhile, offers a more traditional utility model with a twist. It’s not a regulated utility, so it has more flexibility to pursue growth opportunities, but it also has predictable earnings from long-term power contracts. Its growing portfolio, combined with its focus on shareholder returns, positions it well for long-term investors who want stability without giving up the chance for capital appreciation.

Lifelong income isn’t just about finding the highest yield. It’s about investing in companies with a durable edge, those that can grow, adapt, and reward shareholders through changing markets. Cameco and Capital Power each bring something different to the table, but both have what it takes to provide that kind of resilience. Holding them long term could be a smart way to build your own income foundation for years to come.