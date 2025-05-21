Member Login
Got $30,000? The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

Do you want some safe, extra income? Then consider these Canadian stocks right now!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

When markets are volatile, and interest rates are holding steady, many investors start wondering where to park their money. Cash might seem safe, but inflation eats away at it. Bonds are steady but slow. And some sectors feel a little too risky these days. That’s why, if I had $30,000 to invest right now, I’d put it to work in two of Canada’s most stable, dividend-paying utility stocks: Capital Power (TSX:CPX) and TransAlta (TSX:TA). Each offers exposure to the future of energy, consistent cash flow, and a strong long-term growth case.

CPX

Capital Power is an Edmonton-based utility company that develops, owns, and operates a mix of renewable and thermal power generation assets across North America. Its portfolio includes wind, solar, natural gas, and energy storage projects. What makes it appealing is that it’s transitioning into cleaner power while still generating healthy cash flows from its traditional operations.

In its first-quarter (Q1) 2025 earnings report, Capital Power posted impressive results. Revenue came in at $867 million, up from $778 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped to $367 million, compared to $279 million a year earlier. Net income hit $150 million, or $1.25 per share. Perhaps more importantly for dividend-focused investors, adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) were $218 million, or $1.57 per share. That kind of performance gives it room to maintain and grow its dividend, which currently pays $0.6519 per quarter.

Capital Power is also investing heavily in long-term growth. It recently acquired the 1,085-megawatt Hummel Station in Pennsylvania and is advancing projects in carbon capture and battery storage. It has a strong pipeline of renewable projects under development and maintains a disciplined capital allocation strategy. Its mix of growth and income makes it a great pick for patient investors.

TA

Then there’s TransAlta, a Canadian stock many Canadians know but often overlook as an investment. Headquartered in Calgary, TransAlta has been generating electricity for more than 100 years. It operates wind, hydro, natural gas, and battery storage facilities across Canada, the U.S., and Australia. After a few tough years earlier in the decade, the Canadian stock has stabilized and is now thriving.

In its Q1 2025 earnings report, TransAlta reported revenue of $758 million, up from $678 million the year before. Adjusted EBITDA was $270 million, and free cash flow totalled $190 million. Net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $176 million, or $0.65 per share. It continues to offer a dividend of $0.26 per share annually.

While that yield isn’t huge, it reflects the Canadian stock’s steady approach. TransAlta has paid a dividend for 38 consecutive years, even during periods of market stress. And now it’s back in expansion mode. It’s building wind and solar farms across Alberta and the U.S., and it’s partnering with Indigenous communities and industrial users to grow its renewable footprint. It’s also making moves in energy storage and off-grid power, which could be major themes over the next decade.

Foolish takeaway

What sets both of these companies apart is that they provide essential services. Power demand is not going away. In fact, with the rise of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI) data centres, and electrified infrastructure, demand is expected to grow. These Canadian stocks are positioned to meet that demand and get paid to do it.

If I had $30,000 to invest today, I’d likely put $15,000 in Capital Power and $15,000 in TransAlta. That split gives me one company with a higher dividend yield and a clear path to near-term cash flow growth and another that’s lower-yielding but heavily investing in green power and long-term projects. Together, these provide a nice mix of income, growth, and stability.

In uncertain times, it helps to own businesses that don’t rely on hype to deliver value. Power generation isn’t glamorous, but it’s dependable. And these Canadian stocks are doing it well. For Canadian investors looking to put money to work without chasing high-risk bets, Capital Power and TransAlta are two of the best stocks to consider buying right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

