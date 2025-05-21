Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy Right Now With $200

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy Right Now With $200

This Canadian stock is still one of the best choices for investors, as it continues to focus on basic materials.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
bulb idea thinking

Image source: Getty Images

Sometimes, it’s not about having thousands to invest; it’s about making the most of what you’ve got. And right now, if you’re sitting on $200 and wondering where to put it, Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) stands out as one of the smartest picks on the TSX. This stock isn’t just about mining; it’s about the future of global infrastructure, clean energy, and resilient Canadian industry.

About Teck

Teck is one of Canada’s largest diversified resource companies. Its focus is on copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and energy. But it’s copper that has the market’s attention. With the global shift toward electrification, copper is in high demand. It’s a key component in electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy systems, and just about every infrastructure project that aims to be more sustainable. Teck is well positioned in this space, and that gives it a unique advantage over more traditional mining stocks.

As of writing, Teck’s had a decent rebound from the lows earlier this year, but it’s still down more than 25% from its 52-week high of $74.15. This gap between its current price and historical peak is where the opportunity lies. Analysts currently have a 12-month average price target of $71.94. That would mean a potential upside of nearly 36%. With $200, you could pick up almost four shares and still have some change left over. That’s a small but meaningful stake in a company with big potential.

Into earnings

Looking at the most recent earnings, Teck had a strong start to 2025. In the first quarter, it reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $927 million, which was more than double what it posted during the same period last year. Adjusted profit came in at $303 million, or $0.60 per share. This growth was largely driven by stronger commodity prices, especially copper and zinc, as well as higher production volumes.

Teck’s copper output was particularly strong, increasing 7% year over year to 106,100 tonnes. Its Quebrada Blanca mine in Chile was a big contributor to that, producing 42,300 tonnes despite dealing with a national power outage and some rough weather. The ability to meet or exceed production targets under difficult conditions speaks volumes about Teck’s operations and management.

More to come

But the story doesn’t end with production. Teck has been returning capital to shareholders aggressively. Between January and April 2025, it bought back $505 million worth of shares. That’s part of a broader $3.25 billion buyback plan, of which $1.75 billion has now been completed. In an uncertain market, share buybacks can signal that management believes the stock is undervalued and wants to reward long-term holders.

Teck’s future looks even more promising when you consider its strategic direction. The Canadian stock continues to divest from its steelmaking coal business, moving to become more focused on metals that are critical to a low-carbon economy. This shift isn’t just good for optics; it aligns Teck with some of the most powerful investment themes of the decade. Copper and zinc are already seeing surging demand, and that demand is expected to continue climbing. By focusing on these areas, Teck is putting itself in the right place at the right time.

Bottom line

So, what does all this mean for a $200 investment? It means you’re not just buying a mining stock; you’re buying a piece of the global energy transition. You’re getting exposure to some of the most important materials of the next decade. You’re also getting a Canadian stock that has proven its ability to grow earnings, return value to shareholders, and adapt to changing markets.

And let’s be honest: part of smart investing is knowing when something good is trading at a discount. Teck may not stay this cheap for long. The market has already started to catch on, but there’s still time to buy in before it pushes higher. For those looking to start small but think big, Teck Resources might just be the smartest Canadian stock to pick up with $200 right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Nickel ore is mined from the ground.
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Smartest Small-Cap Gem to Buy With $1,500 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) is a top option for long-term investors seeking a speculative growth name right now.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With Only $300 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This copper Canadian stock is due for even more growth, making now a great time to pick it up.

Read more »

GettyImages-1394663007
Dividend Stocks

Recession Stocks Are Back: Consider Buying These Canadian Stocks in May

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recession may or may not come, but no matter what's ahead, investors can prepare with these Canadian stocks

Read more »

woman analyze data
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 17% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want some value and a deal all wrapped into one? Then this Canadian stock could be for you.

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Smartest Materials Stock to Buy With $3,700 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A top-tier gold miner with a strong foundation for growth is the smartest materials stock to buy today.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Metals and Mining Stocks

Where I’d Invest $6,000 in the TSX Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors should consider holding shares of undervalued TSX stocks such as Allied Gold right now.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Kinross Gold Stock Climbed 4% After Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Kinross stock should continue to do well and already has after some stellar earnings.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Smartest Mining Stock to Buy With $5,500 Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) stock has been hot of late. More gains seem likely for the dividend stock.

Read more »