Member Login
Home » Investing » This Energy Powerhouse Paying 11.9% is Giving Away Money at This Price

This Energy Powerhouse Paying 11.9% is Giving Away Money at This Price

There are good energy stocks and great energy stocks like this one with one massive yield.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

Inflation, interest rate fears, and geopolitical uncertainty have many investors looking for stability – and income. In this environment, high-yield dividend stocks are more than just attractive, but essential. And one Canadian stock, Parex Resources (TSX:PXT), is offering what many would call a rare gift in this market: a double-digit dividend yield and the financials to back it up. At today’s share price, this energy powerhouse is practically giving money away.

The stock

Parex is an oil and gas producer focused exclusively on Colombia. While it may not have the brand recognition of the major Canadian players operating in Alberta, its operations are lean, focused, and highly profitable. And it’s that profitability that has allowed Parex to offer shareholders one of the most generous yields on the TSX. As of now, it pays a dividend of $1.54 per share, which translates to an annualized yield of about 11.9% based on its current share price of roughly $13.

What makes this even more compelling is that the dividend is backed by strong fundamentals. In its most recent earnings report, Parex posted net income of US$81 million in the first quarter of 2025. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$0.82, and funds flow from operations reached US$122 million, or US$1.24 per share. That puts the company on pace for close to US$5 in funds flow per share annually, a powerful signal that the dividend is sustainable, not just a flash in the pan.

Production numbers were also strong. In Q1 2025, Parex averaged 43,658 barrels of oil equivalent per day, staying within its 2025 guidance of 43,000 to 47,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). The energy firm also spent US$57 million in capital expenditures, which is on the low end for a company of its size. That leaves plenty of room to pay the dividend, fund buybacks, and reinvest in new projects. Its balance sheet remains solid, with zero debt and over US$200 million in cash as of the last report.

Value and income

The company’s share repurchase program is another feather in its cap. Parex has consistently bought back shares, reducing the number of outstanding shares over time. This not only signals management’s confidence in the stock but also boosts the value of remaining shares for long-term investors. Between the dividend and the buybacks, shareholders are getting a hefty return. Yet for some reason, the stock remains deeply undervalued. Its current price-to-earnings ratio is around 11.1, and its price-to-book ratio sits under 0.50. For a company that has no debt, gushes cash, and returns significant capital to shareholders, this is unusually cheap.

Why is it so cheap? Part of it comes down to geography. Some investors remain wary of companies that operate solely outside North America. But Colombia has proven to be a reliable jurisdiction for Parex. The country is a major oil exporter, and Parex has built strong relationships with the government and communities where it operates. The company has also diversified its operations across several fields and licenses, reducing political and operational risk.

So what does all this mean for investors? If you’re looking for a stock that delivers regular cash flow and has the potential for capital gains, too, Parex fits the bill. You’re getting a business with high margins, low capital requirements, a fortress balance sheet, and a yield that’s more than triple what you’d get from a 10-year government bond.

Bottom line

At today’s price, Parex isn’t just a high-yield stock. It’s a mis-priced gem. For anyone building an income-focused portfolio, this energy stock deserves a closer look. Because when a company is this profitable, this generous, and this overlooked, it really does feel like it’s giving away money.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parex Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

This 12% Yielding REIT Is Trading at its Lowest Valuation in Years 

| Puja Tayal

Canada’s real estate market has had a lopsided recovery, with some segments still struggling. The slower rebound has pulled down…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Monthly Dividend Stock Down 6% I’m Accumulating Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividends are great, but if they're paid every month? That's even better.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Opinion: The 2 Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks will continue to increase their quarterly payouts in the coming years and deliver solid total returns.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

Why it’s Smart to Befriend Dividends in an Uncertain Market

| Robin Brown

Are you worried about more uncertainty for the stock market? Try holding these three solid dividend stocks for the long…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Showdown: Fortis vs. Enbridge — Which Prevails?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Fortis (TSX:FTS) or Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is the better long-term pick for investors looking at Canadian dividend…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This Monthly Income Powerhouse for Lifetime Cash Flow

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This leveraged bank ETF pays higher than average monthly distributions.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Where Will TFI International Be in 5 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFI stock has been going through a lot lately, so what can investors expect next?

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

This Under-$15 Stock Yields 4.4% and Has Tremendous Growth Potential

| Jitendra Parashar

With a 4.4% yield and cutting-edge energy tech, this under-$15 dividend stock could stabilize your portfolio.

Read more »