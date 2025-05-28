Member Login
This Energy Dividend Stock Paying 5.5% Is a Steal at Current Prices

This Energy Dividend Stock Paying 5.5% Is a Steal at Current Prices

Energy stocks usually offer up dividends, but this one is still one of the best for investors.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

When markets feel uncertain, and interest rates remain stubbornly high, investors often seek out one thing above all else: reliable income. And in the Canadian energy space, few companies deliver that better than Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL). With a history of dependable dividends, a growing asset base, and consistent financial results, Pembina offers investors a way to gain exposure to energy without betting on volatile oil and gas prices alone. Today, with a forward dividend yield of roughly 5.5%, this energy stock looks like a bargain hiding in plain sight.

The stock

Pembina is no newcomer. Headquartered in Calgary, it operates oil and gas pipelines, gas processing facilities, and other energy infrastructure assets across Western Canada and parts of the United States. Its operations serve producers, refiners, and utilities, creating a broad customer base and stable cash flow model. Most of Pembina’s business is under long-term, fee-based contracts, which reduces sensitivity to commodity price swings. That makes it more stable than traditional oil and gas producers and more attractive to dividend-focused investors.

The company’s most recent quarterly earnings paint a picture of resilience and growth. For the first quarter of 2025, Pembina reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.17 billion, a 12% jump from the same quarter last year. Net income climbed to $502 million, up from $438 million in the first quarter (Q1) 2024. This growth was driven by higher volumes across both its pipelines and facilities, as well as strong performance in its marketing and new ventures segment. Revenue for the quarter reached $2.59 billion, up from $2.12 billion a year earlier, showing the company is not only maintaining its operations but expanding them.

But where Pembina really shines for investors is in its dividend. The company pays out a monthly dividend and recently increased it by 3%, bringing the total annual payout to $0.71 per share per quarter, or $2.84 annually. At the current share price of around $51.75, that translates to a yield of just over 5.5%. While the payout ratio hovers around 90% of adjusted cash flow from operating activities, Pembina’s strong and growing earnings base supports this level.

Looking ahead

Another factor boosting Pembina’s appeal is its strategic growth plan. In 2024, it completed the acquisition of interests in the Alliance Pipeline and Aux Sable joint ventures, giving it full ownership and control of these valuable natural gas and liquids processing assets. These acquisitions are already contributing to higher volumes and revenue. Pembina also continues to advance the K3 cogeneration facility in Alberta, which is expected to come online in 2026. Projects like this are designed to enhance operational efficiency while lowering emissions.

Looking ahead, Pembina is targeting even more diversification and growth. Its New Ventures segment, which includes investments in carbon capture, storage, and emerging energy opportunities, continues to grow in importance. While still a small portion of the business, this segment reflects Pembina’s strategy to remain relevant in a lower-carbon future while leveraging its deep infrastructure and engineering experience.

The company’s balance sheet remains healthy. As of its most recent quarterly update, Pembina had over $500 million in cash and cash equivalents and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio under four. This gives it the flexibility to continue investing in projects while maintaining its dividend and returning value to shareholders. Management reaffirmed its 2025 full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance between $4.05 billion and $4.30 billion, reflecting confidence in continued growth and stable operations.

Bottom line

In today’s market, stocks with dependable income and real assets behind them can be hard to find. Pembina offers both. It delivers attractive monthly income, backed by a high-quality pipeline and processing network, and has proven time and again that it can grow without taking on excessive risk. It’s not only a strong dividend stock; it’s a strategic holding for long-term investors looking to weather market turbulence while collecting meaningful passive income along the way.

At current prices, Pembina looks like a steal. It’s trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio below 17 and offers a yield that outpaces most bonds and many other dividend stocks. For income investors, retirees, or anyone looking to diversify their portfolio with a stable energy name, Pembina Pipeline deserves a serious look in 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

