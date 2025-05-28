Member Login
This Monthly Dividend Legend Yields 8.3% and Looks Absurdly Cheap

Cheap? Check. Income? Check. Every single month? Check and check!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) stands out as a compelling option for investors seeking consistent monthly dividends, especially in a market where dependable income is increasingly valued. This real estate investment trust (REIT) offers both stability and value with an impressive annual yield of 8.3% and a focus on essential retail properties. For investors looking to build passive income, this dividend stock deserves a closer look.

The stock

Slate Grocery REIT is a U.S.-focused REIT that owns and operates grocery-anchored shopping centres. These aren’t high-risk malls or struggling retail strips. Instead, the portfolio includes properties anchored by well-known supermarket chains, such as Kroger, Publix, and Walmart subsidiaries. Stores people visit regularly, no matter the economic backdrop. The daily foot traffic from grocery shoppers supports surrounding tenants and helps ensure long-term lease renewals. For investors, this translates to steady rental income and more predictable performance.

The resilience of grocery-anchored retail has been particularly evident over the past few years. During the pandemic, many of Slate’s tenants were deemed essential and remained open, providing a stable source of cash flow when other retail landlords faced tenant closures and rent deferrals. Now, with high inflation and rising interest rates pressuring many REITs, Slate Grocery REIT continues to offer a reliable income stream, backed by essentials-focused real estate.

The numbers

As of writing, the REIT maintains an annual dividend of $1.20. This monthly payment structure is a key attraction for Canadian investors, especially retirees or those relying on regular income. Few TSX-listed companies offer dependable monthly dividends at this level. Financially, Slate Grocery REIT is in solid shape. For the first quarter of 2025, the company reported revenue of US$53.1 million, up 2.2% from the same period in 2024. Net income also climbed to US$12.3 million, compared to US$10.9 million the year prior. This kind of consistent growth shows that the trust is managing its properties well and continuing to collect rent across its portfolio.

Some investors might raise an eyebrow at the REIT’s payout ratio, which sits around 131%. That’s certainly above the 100% mark, which can be a red flag with traditional companies. However, it’s important to remember that REITs are legally required to distribute the bulk of their income to unit-holders to retain tax benefits. Because of this, it’s common for payout ratios to look high on an earnings basis.

Value and growth

Looking at valuation, the trust appears attractively priced. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.2, it trades below the industry average, offering what looks like a discount relative to similar REITs. Analysts have pegged the consensus 12-month price target at $15.33. With shares currently trading closer to $12.50, there’s potential upside for those entering now, not to mention locking in that 8%-plus yield in the meantime. That kind of return is especially rare from an asset class that’s rooted in defensive real estate.

There’s also room for potential growth. Slate has been active in refining its portfolio, selling non-core assets and acquiring higher-performing centres. Management has shown a commitment to improving property-level metrics and optimizing its tenant mix to maximize returns. With inflation pressuring other sectors and interest rates making borrowing more expensive, a trust with a conservative balance sheet and essential-service tenants looks increasingly appealing.

Foolish takeaway

Slate Grocery REIT offers a rare mix of monthly income, defensive real estate, and upside potential, all wrapped in a structure that’s built for investors who want reliability without sacrificing returns. With inflation still a factor and rate cuts on the horizon, real assets like grocery-anchored retail may shine even brighter over the coming year. This monthly dividend legend isn’t just generous, it’s also grounded in one of the most durable corners of real estate. For those looking to boost passive income or simply park money in a high-yielding defensive stock, Slate Grocery REIT is worth serious consideration.

