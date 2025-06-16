Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Magna Mining a Good Stock to Buy?

Is Magna Mining a Good Stock to Buy?

Magna Mining is a Canadian penny stock that trades at a cheap valuation in June 2025, given its growth estimates.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.

Source: Getty Images

Valued at a market cap of $362 million, Magna Mining (TSXV:NICU) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company founded in 2016 by Jason Jessup, a 20-year veteran of the Sudbury mining district. It focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in the world-renowned Sudbury region, which has arguably contributed more to Canada’s mineral development than any other single location.

Magna’s primary assets include two strategic properties with existing NI 43-101 (a securities regulation) compliant mineral resource estimates. Magna holds a 100% interest in the Crean Hill Project, located on the southwest corner of the Sudbury Basin, which historically produced over 20 million tonnes of ore for Inco during an 80-year period until 2002.

The company also owns an 84% interest in the Shakespeare Mine, located 70 kilometres southwest of the Sudbury Basin within a 180-square-kilometre land package.

Magna Mining targets critical minerals, including nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and platinum group metals, which are commodities essential for electric vehicle battery production and the clean energy transition.

It benefits from Sudbury’s world-class geology, established mining infrastructure, and supportive local communities, which have backed mining operations for over a century. With over 1.7 billion tonnes historically mined from the region and 10 active producing mines, Magna Mining is well-positioned to capitalize on the district’s continued mineral potential.

Over the last five years, Magna Mining stock has returned nearly 90% to shareholders. Let’s see why you should invest in this Canadian penny stock right now.

Is the Canadian mining stock a good buy?

Magna Mining achieved a key milestone in Q1, completing its transformational acquisition of KGHM International’s Sudbury Basin assets. The $33.5 million financing package, comprising $23.5 million in convertible debentures and $10 million in equity, positioned Magna as Canada’s newest operator in copper, nickel, and precious metals mining.

The acquisition includes the producing Macready West copper mine and the permitted Lavac and Podolsky mines, which are currently under care and maintenance, plus five exploration properties. This strategic move transforms Magna from an exploration company into an active producer, generating immediate cash flow.

Post-acquisition operations at Macready West produced 790,000 pounds of copper equivalent payable in March alone, processing 20,388 tonnes at 3.01% copper equivalent grade. The mine generated $0.3 million in cash margin during its first month under Magna’s ownership, with all-in sustaining costs of $6.65 per pound.

Management implemented immediate operational improvements, including transitioning from a 12-hour shift to a 24/7 operation schedule and increasing development output by 10–15%. The company identified the asset as previously under-capitalized by KGHM, viewing it as non-core, creating optimization opportunities.

Magna’s current focus is on underground development to access the western extension of the 700-copper zone, with two drill rigs active to support production. At Lavac, three drill rigs are targeting near-surface footwall copper zones to support restart studies.

Is the Canadian penny stock undervalued?

With $38.3 million in cash on hand, Magna expects to provide production guidance in the third quarter of 2025, positioning it for a strong 2026 performance as operational improvements take effect. Analysts expect Magna’s revenue to increase from $68 million in 2024 to $395 million in 2028. Its adjusted earnings are forecast to grow from $0.05 per share to $0.59 per share in this period.

If the penny stock is priced at just 10 times forward earnings, which is reasonable, it should trade around $5.90 per share, indicating an upside potential of 190% from current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 No-Brainer Gold Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

With gold shining brighter than ever, these two Canadian gold stocks look like smart buys for long-term investors.

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

Everyone’s Talking About Silver Stocks: Here’s 1 ETF to Consider

| Joey Frenette

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) and the silver stocks could be in for some summertime strength.

Read more »

Person slides down a stair handrail
Metals and Mining Stocks

Tariff Shockwave 2025: US Stocks Crater While Canada Rides the Wave

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian stocks have collectively displayed resiliency against the US tariff shockwave in 2025.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Buy Kinross Gold While it’s Below $21?

| Aditya Raghunath

Kinross is a gold mining stock that has delivered market-thumping returns to shareholders in the past decade. Is the TSX…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Buy New Gold Stock While It’s Below $8?

| Aditya Raghunath

New Gold is a TSX mining stock that has more than doubled in the last 12 months. Is NGD stock…

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Buy First Majestic Silver Stock While It’s Below $12?

| Aditya Raghunath

First Majestic Silver is a TSX mining stock positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders over the next 18 months.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

A $7,000 TFSA Investment Strategy That Focuses on Quality

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors could consider holding quality undervalued TSX stocks and benefit from outsized gains over time.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Reasons This Sold-Off TSX Stock Is Primed for a Big Rebound

| Jitendra Parashar

Teck stock is trading well below its peak, but here’s why its next leg up could be closer than most…

Read more »