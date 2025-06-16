Is Magna Mining a Good Stock to Buy?

Magna Mining is a Canadian penny stock that trades at a cheap valuation in June 2025, given its growth estimates.

Valued at a market cap of $362 million, Magna Mining (TSXV:NICU) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company founded in 2016 by Jason Jessup, a 20-year veteran of the Sudbury mining district. It focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in the world-renowned Sudbury region, which has arguably contributed more to Canada’s mineral development than any other single location.

Magna’s primary assets include two strategic properties with existing NI 43-101 (a securities regulation) compliant mineral resource estimates. Magna holds a 100% interest in the Crean Hill Project, located on the southwest corner of the Sudbury Basin, which historically produced over 20 million tonnes of ore for Inco during an 80-year period until 2002.

The company also owns an 84% interest in the Shakespeare Mine, located 70 kilometres southwest of the Sudbury Basin within a 180-square-kilometre land package.

Magna Mining targets critical minerals, including nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and platinum group metals, which are commodities essential for electric vehicle battery production and the clean energy transition.

It benefits from Sudbury’s world-class geology, established mining infrastructure, and supportive local communities, which have backed mining operations for over a century. With over 1.7 billion tonnes historically mined from the region and 10 active producing mines, Magna Mining is well-positioned to capitalize on the district’s continued mineral potential.

Over the last five years, Magna Mining stock has returned nearly 90% to shareholders. Let’s see why you should invest in this Canadian penny stock right now.

Is the Canadian mining stock a good buy?

Magna Mining achieved a key milestone in Q1, completing its transformational acquisition of KGHM International’s Sudbury Basin assets. The $33.5 million financing package, comprising $23.5 million in convertible debentures and $10 million in equity, positioned Magna as Canada’s newest operator in copper, nickel, and precious metals mining.

The acquisition includes the producing Macready West copper mine and the permitted Lavac and Podolsky mines, which are currently under care and maintenance, plus five exploration properties. This strategic move transforms Magna from an exploration company into an active producer, generating immediate cash flow.

Post-acquisition operations at Macready West produced 790,000 pounds of copper equivalent payable in March alone, processing 20,388 tonnes at 3.01% copper equivalent grade. The mine generated $0.3 million in cash margin during its first month under Magna’s ownership, with all-in sustaining costs of $6.65 per pound.

Management implemented immediate operational improvements, including transitioning from a 12-hour shift to a 24/7 operation schedule and increasing development output by 10–15%. The company identified the asset as previously under-capitalized by KGHM, viewing it as non-core, creating optimization opportunities.

Magna’s current focus is on underground development to access the western extension of the 700-copper zone, with two drill rigs active to support production. At Lavac, three drill rigs are targeting near-surface footwall copper zones to support restart studies.

Is the Canadian penny stock undervalued?

With $38.3 million in cash on hand, Magna expects to provide production guidance in the third quarter of 2025, positioning it for a strong 2026 performance as operational improvements take effect. Analysts expect Magna’s revenue to increase from $68 million in 2024 to $395 million in 2028. Its adjusted earnings are forecast to grow from $0.05 per share to $0.59 per share in this period.

If the penny stock is priced at just 10 times forward earnings, which is reasonable, it should trade around $5.90 per share, indicating an upside potential of 190% from current levels.