Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Structure a $49,000 Portfolio for Both Growth and Preservation

How to Structure a $49,000 Portfolio for Both Growth and Preservation

A well-structured portfolio should provide long-term upside while mitigating downside risk.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

A $49,000 portfolio is more than enough to start building real wealth — if structured wisely. The key lies in striking a careful balance between growth potential and downside protection. The good news? You don’t need to be a market guru to achieve this. With the right mix of investments, even a modest portfolio can weather volatility while steadily growing over time.

Here’s how to build a portfolio that grows with you — without putting your capital at too much risk.

Your $49,000 strategy: Steady growth with smart defence

Capital preservation isn’t about avoiding all risk — it’s about taking calculated risks. It means protecting your purchasing power from inflation, reducing the impact of market downturns, and making sure you’re not forced to sell investments during tough times. To achieve this, you’ll want a diversified portfolio across asset classes, sectors, and geographies.

A long-term horizon (five years or more) gives your investments time to recover from short-term drops and benefit from compounding. Meanwhile, keeping some funds liquid ensures you’re prepared for the unexpected.

Here’s a sample allocation of the $49,000 portfolio:

Component% of PortfolioAmountPurpose
Core Equities40%$19,600Long-term growth
Fixed Income25%$12,250Stability and income
Real Assets / REITs15%$7,350Inflation hedge + passive income
Cash / Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) / high-interest savings account (HISA)10%$4,900Liquidity and emergency use
Satellite Investments10%$4,900Opportunistic growth

Core holdings that work while you sleep

The core equities and fixed income portion can be handled with one efficient exchange-traded fund (ETF): iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX: XBAL). This all-in-one fund maintains a 60/40 stock-to-bond split, offering both growth and stability in a single trade. With a low management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.20%, it’s cost-effective and well-diversified across regions and asset classes. As of recent data, it yields about 2% annually and has delivered a 10-year average return of 6.2%.

This kind of ETF is perfect for investors who prefer a passive approach and want their money to work in the background while they focus on other things.

Diversify into real assets

For the real assets and real estate investment trust (REIT) allocation, consider a split between BMO Equal Weight REITs ETF and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. ZRE provides exposure to a basket of Canadian REITs, while BIP.UN offers global infrastructure exposure — think utilities, toll roads, and data centres.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is particularly compelling: it offers a 5.2% yield, has 85% of its cash flows under contract or regulation, and targets 5–9% annual distribution growth. With a disciplined strategy of acquiring undervalued assets, improving them, and recycling capital, it’s built for both income and long-term value creation.

Add a dash of opportunity

The satellite portion of the portfolio is your room to play — responsibly. Limit it to 10% to manage risk, but this is where you can invest in high-growth opportunities. ETFs like Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF or a handpicked basket of innovative companies with strong fundamentals can fit here.

These investments carry higher volatility, but they can significantly boost returns over time if chosen wisely and held patiently.

The investor takeaway

A well-structured $49,000 portfolio doesn’t need complexity — it needs clarity and discipline. Use ETFs for broad exposure, maintain a core foundation, and allow for some smart experimentation. That’s how you grow your wealth — without losing sleep.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A $42,000 TFSA Approach for Different Economic Scenarios

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Consider these TFSA investment approaches to navigate Canada's uncertain economy over the next 3 to 5 years

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

3 Magnificent Stocks to Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks are some of the best options, and all at incredibly reasonable price points.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest $21,000 Across Three Years of TFSA Contributions

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping to gain some growth in the future, these three are top options.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Goeasy Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock has been a sure winner in the past, but does that look likely in the future?

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks to Own in All Market Cycles

| Puja Tayal

No one can time the market as it is influenced by factors beyond anyone’s control. You can navigate market cycles…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Want $1 Million in Retirement? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to reach retirement sooner as opposed to later? Here are some stocks to get you there.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Tech Stocks

The Smart Way to Invest $7,000 in Your TFSA Before Year-End

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Don’t let indecision steal 6 months of tax-free growth from your portfolio. Here’s how I’d invest a $7,000 TFSA contribution…

Read more »

Asset Management
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest $5,000 for Potential Long-Term Gains

| Robin Brown

Want a long-term portfolio for strong total returns. Here's a five stock mini-portfolio to buy if you have $5,000 today.

Read more »