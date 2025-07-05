This 4.4% Dividend Stock Is Built for Volatile Markets

When markets are volatile, some investors panic. Others prepare. And a few find dividend stocks that not only survive the storm but pay you to stay invested through it. Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) is one of those rare stocks built to thrive during the ups and downs. With a strong dividend, diverse revenue, and consistent execution, this dividend stock offers both income and staying power. That makes it a top contender for anyone looking to invest in an uncertain economy.

About EIF

Exchange Income operates in two core segments: aviation and manufacturing. Its aviation business includes regional airlines and emergency medical services, many of which are essential in remote parts of Canada. Its manufacturing segment covers everything from precision engineering to environmental technology. These aren’t headline-grabbing industries, but they serve stable demand. That’s the kind of consistency you want when the broader market is anything but.

The dividend stock’s recent earnings show just how resilient it is. In the first quarter of 2025, Exchange Income reported revenue of $668 million, slightly ahead of expectations. Net income came in at $0.28 per share, also beating analyst estimates. These aren’t blockbuster results, but they are solid. When so many companies are missing targets, even a modest beat stands out.

Earning income

One of the biggest reasons investors look at Exchange Income is the dividend. As of now, it offers a 4.4% dividend yield. At a share price of about $58, that works out to a monthly payout of $0.22 per share. This dividend is paid like clockwork, with the next one scheduled for mid-July. The dividend stock has a long history of maintaining and increasing its dividend, even through tough periods like the pandemic. That kind of track record adds a level of confidence that’s hard to find.

For an investor with $5,000, this stock offers a nice mix of income and potential growth. At the current share price, you could buy around 86 shares. That would generate roughly $227.04 in annual income, paid monthly at almost $19! While that might not be life-changing, it’s a steady return that can compound over time, especially if you reinvest those dividends.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT TOTAL EIF $58.02 86 $2.64 $227.04 Monthly $4,989.72

The numbers

The financials behind the dividend are also worth noting. While Exchange Income’s payout ratio is technically over 100%, that’s based on net income, which includes non-cash charges. The dividend stock uses operating cash flow to cover its dividend, which it has managed to do consistently. Its cash flow from operations last year was strong enough to support both the dividend and investments in its fleet and facilities.

The dividend stock’s market cap is around $3 billion, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio near 24. These numbers are reasonable for a dividend stock with dependable earnings and capital-intensive assets. It also employs close to 8,000 people and owns a wide range of aircraft and manufacturing infrastructure across Canada and the U.S.

Foolish takeaway

Of course, no dividend stock is perfect. Exchange Income does carry a fair amount of debt, which is common in the aviation industry. Fuel costs, labour shortages, and economic slowdowns could pressure margins. But the dividend stock has managed these risks well in the past and continues to grow through strategic acquisitions.

That’s why this 4.4% dividend stock is built for volatile markets. It’s not about chasing the next big thing. It’s about owning something that keeps performing, rain or shine. For investors who want to stay the course, this is the kind of stock that pays you to be patient.