This 4.4% Dividend Stock Is Built for Volatile Markets

This dividend stock may sound boring, but in a volatile market, boring is an excellent opportunity.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
When markets are volatile, some investors panic. Others prepare. And a few find dividend stocks that not only survive the storm but pay you to stay invested through it. Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) is one of those rare stocks built to thrive during the ups and downs. With a strong dividend, diverse revenue, and consistent execution, this dividend stock offers both income and staying power. That makes it a top contender for anyone looking to invest in an uncertain economy.

About EIF

Exchange Income operates in two core segments: aviation and manufacturing. Its aviation business includes regional airlines and emergency medical services, many of which are essential in remote parts of Canada. Its manufacturing segment covers everything from precision engineering to environmental technology. These aren’t headline-grabbing industries, but they serve stable demand. That’s the kind of consistency you want when the broader market is anything but.

The dividend stock’s recent earnings show just how resilient it is. In the first quarter of 2025, Exchange Income reported revenue of $668 million, slightly ahead of expectations. Net income came in at $0.28 per share, also beating analyst estimates. These aren’t blockbuster results, but they are solid. When so many companies are missing targets, even a modest beat stands out.

Earning income

One of the biggest reasons investors look at Exchange Income is the dividend. As of now, it offers a 4.4% dividend yield. At a share price of about $58, that works out to a monthly payout of $0.22 per share. This dividend is paid like clockwork, with the next one scheduled for mid-July. The dividend stock has a long history of maintaining and increasing its dividend, even through tough periods like the pandemic. That kind of track record adds a level of confidence that’s hard to find.

For an investor with $5,000, this stock offers a nice mix of income and potential growth. At the current share price, you could buy around 86 shares. That would generate roughly $227.04 in annual income, paid monthly at almost $19! While that might not be life-changing, it’s a steady return that can compound over time, especially if you reinvest those dividends.

COMPANYRECENT PRICESHARESDIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
EIF$58.0286$2.64$227.04Monthly$4,989.72

The numbers

The financials behind the dividend are also worth noting. While Exchange Income’s payout ratio is technically over 100%, that’s based on net income, which includes non-cash charges. The dividend stock uses operating cash flow to cover its dividend, which it has managed to do consistently. Its cash flow from operations last year was strong enough to support both the dividend and investments in its fleet and facilities.

The dividend stock’s market cap is around $3 billion, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio near 24. These numbers are reasonable for a dividend stock with dependable earnings and capital-intensive assets. It also employs close to 8,000 people and owns a wide range of aircraft and manufacturing infrastructure across Canada and the U.S.

Foolish takeaway

Of course, no dividend stock is perfect. Exchange Income does carry a fair amount of debt, which is common in the aviation industry. Fuel costs, labour shortages, and economic slowdowns could pressure margins. But the dividend stock has managed these risks well in the past and continues to grow through strategic acquisitions.

That’s why this 4.4% dividend stock is built for volatile markets. It’s not about chasing the next big thing. It’s about owning something that keeps performing, rain or shine. For investors who want to stay the course, this is the kind of stock that pays you to be patient.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

