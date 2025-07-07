1 Dividend Stock to Buy if the CRA Tightens TFSA Rules

If you’re worried the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) might tighten Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) rules, you’re not alone. More Canadians are using their TFSAs to grow wealth, which has drawn attention from the taxman. If contribution caps get stricter or investment guidelines change, having a low-volatility, dividend-paying stock could offer peace of mind. In that case, I’d consider Metro (TSX:MRU) one of the best dividend stocks to buy. It may not be flashy, but it’s a reliable way to generate steady, tax-free returns inside your TFSA.

About Metro

Metro is one of Canada’s largest food and pharmaceutical retailers. It operates well-known banners like Metro, Super C, Food Basics, and the Jean Coutu pharmacy chain. The retailer has a strong presence in Quebec and Ontario, with over 950 food stores and more than 650 drugstores. That size and reach give it pricing power, brand recognition, and operational efficiency. It’s not just selling groceries; it’s selling daily essentials that people need no matter what’s happening in the market.

That reliability is backed up by solid numbers. Metro released its second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings in late April. Revenue came in at $4.91 billion, up 5.5% from the same period in 2024. Net income reached $219.4 million, and earnings per share (EPS) landed at $1.02. While the dividend stock saw a slight dip in profit from the previous quarter, its margins remained healthy, and same-store sales growth was positive across both grocery and pharmacy segments. This shows Metro is managing inflation well, controlling costs, and passing through price increases when needed.

A strong dividend

What really makes Metro attractive for TFSA investors is its dividend. Right now, it pays $0.37 per share quarterly, which adds up to $1.48 annually. At a share price of about $106, that’s a yield of roughly 1.4%. It’s not the highest yield on the TSX, but it’s extremely consistent. Even better, Metro has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years! It has a payout ratio of just 32%, meaning it uses less than a third of its earnings to pay the dividend. That leaves room for reinvestment and future hikes.

If the CRA changes the rules on how much you can contribute or the type of stocks allowed, Metro still fits comfortably. It’s Canadian, stable, and doesn’t involve high-risk trading strategies. You don’t need to worry about being penalized for overactivity or speculative investments. Metro does the heavy lifting. You just collect the dividends, tax-free, while the stock grows steadily in value.

Looking ahead

The grocery and pharmacy retailer has also been modernizing. Metro has invested heavily in automation and e-commerce, including a new distribution centre in Terrebonne, Quebec. Online grocery orders are rising, and Metro is staying competitive with rivals. It’s not just resting on its past success. It’s adapting for the future while keeping its balance sheet strong.

Analysts currently have a consensus rating of “hold” on Metro, but that doesn’t mean it’s a poor investment. It means the dividend stock is fairly valued and expected to perform steadily. That’s exactly what many TFSA investors want: predictable performance and a reliable return. You’re not buying Metro to double your money overnight. You’re buying it to grow your wealth consistently and safely.

Bottom line

In uncertain times, the CRA’s attention to TFSAs might increase. But that doesn’t mean you need to avoid investing. It just means you need to invest smarter. Metro offers a safe harbour. It’s a dependable business with a strong dividend, a solid financial foundation, and a long history of performance. And right now, even a $5,000 investment could bring in $69.50 each year!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT MRU.TO $105.44 47 $1.48 $69.56 Quarterly $4,955.68



If new rules limit how aggressive you can be in your TFSA, a stock like Metro helps you stay compliant without sacrificing long-term growth or income. That’s why if the CRA tightens TFSA rules, I’d put Metro at the top of my buy list. It’s not just a good grocery stock; it’s a smart way to protect your TFSA.