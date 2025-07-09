Member Login
How Much SmartCentres REIT to Buy to Retire on Dividends Alone

There’s a reason this stock starts with “smart,” making it a smart investment any investor will want on hand.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
If you’ve ever dreamed about retiring early, or at least comfortably, the idea of living off dividends might sound appealing. No alarm clocks. No long commutes. Just regular payments hitting your account. But how realistic is that dream? With a high-yield option like SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN), you might be closer than you think.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts (REIT), focusing mainly on retail properties anchored by tenants like Walmart. It also has growing interests in mixed-use and residential developments. That mix gives it both income stability and growth potential. As of writing, the stock trades around $25 and yields approximately 7.2%, which is well above average for a blue-chip REIT on the TSX. But how much stock would you actually need to retire on dividends alone?

Let’s say you want to generate $40,000 a year in passive income. That’s enough to supplement Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), and perhaps a small pension. So here’s how much it would take to create that amount right now.

COMPANYRECENT PRICESHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SRU.UN$25.5021,621$1.85$39,998.85Monthly$551,335.50

Ouch

That’s a big number, but not out of reach if you start early and reinvest dividends. And even if you don’t hit that full target, partial income can still go a long way in retirement. Even half of that would create an immense passive income stream that could be reinvested. And it could be an excellent buy.

In its most recent earnings report, SmartCentres posted strong results. For Q1 2025, it reported funds from operations (FFO) per unit of $0.56, up from $0.48 a year earlier. Net rental income also increased to $136.8 million, compared to $130.7 million last year. Same-property net operating income rose 4.1%, and occupancy held steady around 98.4%. These are solid numbers for any REIT, especially in a market still adjusting to higher interest rates and cautious consumers.

The REIT currently distributes $0.15417 per unit each month. That adds up to about $1.85 annually, which has remained consistent despite rising borrowing costs. Its payout ratio, measured against adjusted FFO, is in a sustainable range as well. That means it’s not overextending itself to maintain its monthly payments.

Considerations

Debt remains a factor, as it does with most REITs. SmartCentres reported around $5.1 billion in debt as of the last quarter, with a debt-to-asset ratio near 44%. That’s within normal levels for a large REIT, but it does mean future interest rate movements could impact margins. Still, the trust has done a good job managing costs. Administrative expenses rose due to some one-time items, but overall operating efficiency remains intact.

So is SmartCentres stock a one-stop ticket to retirement freedom? Not exactly. Relying on one stock for all your retirement income is never a great idea. Real estate markets shift. Tenants come and go. Government policies can affect taxes or REIT structures. A smart investor would combine SmartCentres with other income sources, like other REITs, dividend stocks, and perhaps some fixed income.

Bottom line

For those building an income-focused portfolio, it’s hard to ignore what SmartCentres brings to the table. A strong tenant base, monthly income, and a high yield – plus the ability to grow earnings slowly through new developments. Even if you don’t plan to retire entirely on its dividends, it could help fund your retirement lifestyle.

In the end, building wealth for retirement is about consistent choices. Owning 21,621 shares of SmartCentres may be a dream today, but with steady investing and time, that dream could become your monthly paycheque.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

