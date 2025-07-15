Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 10% to Buy Now for Lifelong Income

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 10% to Buy Now for Lifelong Income

Do you need some ideal income coming your way? Consider this practically perfect stock.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

When investors hear “practically perfect stock,” they often picture fast growers with sky‑high multiples. But perfection doesn’t always mean flashy. Sometimes, it’s about consistency, scale, and resilience. Take Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B). Its price is down from recent highs at about 10% off its 52‑week peak. But for someone seeking lifelong income with steady growth, it might be worth buying now.

About Rogers

Rogers is one of Canada’s Big Three telecommunications companies. It provides wireless, cable, and media services. In its first quarter of 2025, the Canadian stock posted solid results. Revenue grew 2% to $4.98 billion, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also rose 2% to $2.254 billion. Net income climbed 9% to $280 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share (EPS). Cash from operating activities increased 10% to $1.296  billion, while free cash flow held steady at $586 million.

That growth didn’t happen by chance. Rogers added 57,000 new wireless and retail internet subscribers in the quarter. It also sealed a 12‑year deal with the National Hockey League (NHL) for national media rights. And it was named Canada’s most reliable wireless and internet provider, according to Opensignal.

Its dividend remains a cornerstone for income investors. The Canadian stock declared $0.50 per share this quarter, paid quarterly, coming to $2 annually. At current prices near $45.75, the annualized dividend translates to a yield of about 4.95% . That’s attractive compared to most income alternatives, especially with the credibility of Canada’s telecom infrastructure backing it. In fact, a $7,000 investment would bring in $304 annually!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RCI.B$45.75152$2.00$304.00Quarterly$6,966.00

Considerations

Of course, there are areas to watch. Wireless revenue and EBITDA grew only 2%, showing mature markets are holding back growth. Cable revenue slipped 1%, even though its margins improved to just over 57%. And the big expense item remains capital spending, as Rogers invested $978 million on network improvements in the quarter.

The telecom environment in Canada is competitive, and pricing pressure could weigh on future earnings. Media exposure, including sports broadcasting, is a strategic lever, but viewer interest or rights costs could shift. That said, Rogers continues to invest in new services like 5G Cloud RAN, Xfinity Storm‑Ready WiFi, and streaming bundles. Those lines are still gaining traction and may offset competitive pressure over time.

Rather than chase growth stocks, some investors might prefer a reliable dividend that ticks every quarter. Rogers fits that profile. It delivers telecom stability and incremental gains in media. It pays a strong yield, and it’s bought back its debt leverage while investing in growth technologies.

Bottom line

So, is Rogers “practically perfect?” It depends on your goals. You won’t find explosive returns here. You will find a business with 11.9 million wireless customers, 23,000 new net internet subscribers in one quarter, and national media rights. You’ll find a reliable dividend that, at a 4.95% yield, speaks to income-focused investors. And you’ll find a company paying down debt and investing in its network.

If you believe Canada’s telecoms can compete with each other, invest in new tech, and maintain consumer loyalty, then buying now while the Canadian stock is slightly down could make sense. It won’t correct all uncertainties, but it could smooth out volatility with its cash flow and scale.

Buying Rogers today means banking on stability and income. It’s about embracing consistency over fireworks. For a long‑term strategy focused on reliable income, this could be that one “practically perfect” Canadian stock worth buying now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Want Year-Round Income? Here Are 4 Dividend Stocks Paying Consistently

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four dividend stocks are some of the best options, especially for long-term investors.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only has this Canadian stock soared in earnings, but it continues to soar in share price.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

This Railway Stock Is My Transportation Infrastructure Pick

| Demetris Afxentiou

Despite the stereotype of them being boring options, investing in a railway stock can prove to be lucrative.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now, Even if the Markets Drop

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With energy, banks and mining on your side, these are some of the best buys when the market dips.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down But Not Out to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't count out this top basic materials stock, especially as copper prices soar.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Energy Stocks

Algonquin: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Should you buy, sell, or hold Algonquin (TSX:AQN). Here, we try to answer that question for prospective and current investors.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

Why $7,000 Invested This Way Could Grow Immensely

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With earnings season upon us once again, consider these stocks already showing strong results.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

1 AI Stock Up 11% to Own in a TFSA for Long-Term Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Never mind chasing flashy AI start-ups with soaring valuations. Check out this profitable Canadian tech powerhouse that has stood the…

Read more »