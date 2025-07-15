2 Top Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10K Into $100K

Most Canadians are feeling the pinch from inflation, and according to Scotiabank’s second-quarter (Q2) Worry Poll, 30% admit they don’t know how to make their money work best. It’s not just older Canadians feeling the pressure. Nearly half of Millennials and Gen Z are struggling to balance needs and wants, with many sacrificing needs to afford small luxuries. That’s not sustainable. But what if you could invest $10,000 in the market and turn it into something life-changing? That dream is still alive, if you’re willing to take on some risk and invest in high-growth Canadian stocks.

A retail juggernaut

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a name many shoppers recognize, but it’s also one investors should get to know. The Canadian stock’s strong brand and expansion into the U.S. have driven rapid growth. In its most recent earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Aritzia posted net revenue of $663.3 million, up from $498.6 million a year earlier. Net income came in at $42.4 million, or $0.37 per share, more than doubling from the prior year. That kind of growth is impressive, especially for a retail company facing headwinds like higher borrowing costs and cautious consumer spending.

The Canadian stock’s strategy is to offer “Everyday Luxury,” which means stylish, high-quality clothing that still feels aspirational. It’s been successful in its e-commerce operations, and its U.S. expansion has been faster than many expected. Aritzia now generates more revenue from the U.S. than Canada. If that trend continues, the Canadian stock could reward investors with international-level returns from a TSX-listed name. However, its valuation has also grown, with the share price up significantly in recent months, so investors will need to watch whether that momentum is sustainable.

Jetting higher

A more speculative play is Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B). The Canadian stock has a history of being volatile, but those who bought at the right time have made serious returns. While Bombardier isn’t what it used to be, now focused solely on business jets, its shift has helped streamline operations. In its latest quarterly report for Q1 2025, Bombardier reported revenue of US$1.3 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of US$232 million. Net income was US$110 million, a sharp improvement from the US$29 million loss in the same period last year.

The Canadian stock delivered 20 aircraft in the quarter and reaffirmed its full-year guidance of 150 deliveries. Its backlog also remained strong at US$14.9 billion. That level of visibility is rare for manufacturers in cyclical industries. Bombardier has also made progress in reducing its debt load, paying down over US$400 million in the quarter. It’s aiming for investment-grade status, and if it reaches that goal, the share price could jump. The risk is that demand for business jets might wane in a weaker economy, but so far, the numbers aren’t showing that.

A winning combo

The idea behind investing in Canadian stocks like Aritzia and Bombardier is simple: if these stocks return to previous highs, or set new ones, your investment could multiply. That’s how a $10,000 investment turns into $100,000. It doesn’t happen overnight, and there will be volatility along the way. But if you’re investing for the long term, these companies offer real opportunities.

Of course, the big question is whether now is the time to buy. With inflation still high and interest rates not yet coming down, the broader market is cautious. But that caution creates opportunity. Aritzia is still expanding and delivering strong earnings. Bombardier is leaner and more focused than it’s ever been. Investors who wait for perfect certainty usually miss the upside.

The key is to start with what you can afford and build over time. These stocks don’t have to make up your entire portfolio, but they can be the growth engines. And with 30% of Canadians unsure how to grow their money, investing in names with solid earnings, expanding market share, and long-term growth potential is a step in the right direction.

Bottom line

Younger Canadians, especially, may benefit the most. Gen Z and Millennials are already making concessions on needs to cover wants. But putting even a portion of that spending power into the market, into Canadian stocks with a strong runway, could be a game-changer. Aritzia and Bombardier might just be two of the most compelling Canadian stocks to help you get there.