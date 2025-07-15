Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Top Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10K Into $100K

2 Top Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10K Into $100K

If you’re an investor looking to create massive income over a long period, these two stocks belong on your watchlist.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

Most Canadians are feeling the pinch from inflation, and according to Scotiabank’s second-quarter (Q2) Worry Poll, 30% admit they don’t know how to make their money work best. It’s not just older Canadians feeling the pressure. Nearly half of Millennials and Gen Z are struggling to balance needs and wants, with many sacrificing needs to afford small luxuries. That’s not sustainable. But what if you could invest $10,000 in the market and turn it into something life-changing? That dream is still alive, if you’re willing to take on some risk and invest in high-growth Canadian stocks.

A retail juggernaut

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a name many shoppers recognize, but it’s also one investors should get to know. The Canadian stock’s strong brand and expansion into the U.S. have driven rapid growth. In its most recent earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Aritzia posted net revenue of $663.3 million, up from $498.6 million a year earlier. Net income came in at $42.4 million, or $0.37 per share, more than doubling from the prior year. That kind of growth is impressive, especially for a retail company facing headwinds like higher borrowing costs and cautious consumer spending.

The Canadian stock’s strategy is to offer “Everyday Luxury,” which means stylish, high-quality clothing that still feels aspirational. It’s been successful in its e-commerce operations, and its U.S. expansion has been faster than many expected. Aritzia now generates more revenue from the U.S. than Canada. If that trend continues, the Canadian stock could reward investors with international-level returns from a TSX-listed name. However, its valuation has also grown, with the share price up significantly in recent months, so investors will need to watch whether that momentum is sustainable.

Jetting higher

A more speculative play is Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B). The Canadian stock has a history of being volatile, but those who bought at the right time have made serious returns. While Bombardier isn’t what it used to be, now focused solely on business jets, its shift has helped streamline operations. In its latest quarterly report for Q1 2025, Bombardier reported revenue of US$1.3 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of US$232 million. Net income was US$110 million, a sharp improvement from the US$29 million loss in the same period last year.

The Canadian stock delivered 20 aircraft in the quarter and reaffirmed its full-year guidance of 150 deliveries. Its backlog also remained strong at US$14.9 billion. That level of visibility is rare for manufacturers in cyclical industries. Bombardier has also made progress in reducing its debt load, paying down over US$400 million in the quarter. It’s aiming for investment-grade status, and if it reaches that goal, the share price could jump. The risk is that demand for business jets might wane in a weaker economy, but so far, the numbers aren’t showing that.

A winning combo

The idea behind investing in Canadian stocks like Aritzia and Bombardier is simple: if these stocks return to previous highs, or set new ones, your investment could multiply. That’s how a $10,000 investment turns into $100,000. It doesn’t happen overnight, and there will be volatility along the way. But if you’re investing for the long term, these companies offer real opportunities.

Of course, the big question is whether now is the time to buy. With inflation still high and interest rates not yet coming down, the broader market is cautious. But that caution creates opportunity. Aritzia is still expanding and delivering strong earnings. Bombardier is leaner and more focused than it’s ever been. Investors who wait for perfect certainty usually miss the upside.

The key is to start with what you can afford and build over time. These stocks don’t have to make up your entire portfolio, but they can be the growth engines. And with 30% of Canadians unsure how to grow their money, investing in names with solid earnings, expanding market share, and long-term growth potential is a step in the right direction.

Bottom line

Younger Canadians, especially, may benefit the most. Gen Z and Millennials are already making concessions on needs to cover wants. But putting even a portion of that spending power into the market, into Canadian stocks with a strong runway, could be a game-changer. Aritzia and Bombardier might just be two of the most compelling Canadian stocks to help you get there.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Stocks for Beginners

I’d Put All My $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into This Dividend Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If I'm looking to make some extra cash, then this dividend stock is my first stop.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

3 Red Flags the CRA is Watching if You’re Collecting Old Age Security

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't give up on your summer plans! Instead, plan them out with a solid investment for your future.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 4.2% Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a young investor, then you need cash. Now. That's what makes this dividend stock such a clear win.

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Practically Perfect Dividend Stock Down 7% to Buy for Long-term Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried about the future of your investments, then now may be the time to grab onto a stock…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Stocks for Beginners

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 10% to Buy Now for Lifelong Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you need some ideal income coming your way? Consider this practically perfect stock.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Want Year-Round Income? Here Are 4 Dividend Stocks Paying Consistently

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four dividend stocks are some of the best options, especially for long-term investors.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only has this Canadian stock soared in earnings, but it continues to soar in share price.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

This Railway Stock Is My Transportation Infrastructure Pick

| Demetris Afxentiou

Despite the stereotype of them being boring options, investing in a railway stock can prove to be lucrative.

Read more »