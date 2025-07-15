Here’s why Canadian investors should consider owning growth stocks such as AMD and BAM in their TFSA.

3 Stocks That Can Electrify Your TFSA in 2025

The tax-sheltered status of the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) should encourage Canadian investors to gain exposure to quality growth stocks. Typically, growth stocks deliver outsized returns during bull runs, allowing you to accelerate your retirement plans by a few years.

For instance, an investment of $1,000 in Nvidia stock 10 years ago would be worth more than $330,000 today. If this investment were held in a TFSA, you wouldn’t have to pay a single penny in taxes to the Canada Revenue Agency.

In this article, I have identified three top stocks that can electrify your TFSA in 2025.

TFSA stock #1

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is a global alternative asset manager overseeing approximately US$550 billion in fee-bearing capital across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, and private equity. BAM aims to leverage its scale and expertise to generate attractive long-term returns through operating capabilities and access to large-scale capital.

In Q1, Brookfield raised US$25 billion in additional capital, which includes US$7.1 billion for its flagship real estate strategy and US$1.5 billion for its global transition fund. Fee-related earnings reached a record US$698 million in Q1, up 26% year-over-year. Moreover, BAM deployed US$16 billion into new opportunities and sold US$22 billion of assets, generating US$9 billion in equity proceeds.

The asset manager ended Q1 with US$1.4 billion in available liquidity with access to over US$4 billion in additional debt capacity, positioning it well to capitalize on uncertainty-driven opportunities when competitors hesitate.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock forecast adjusted earnings to expand from US$1.45 per share in 2024 to US$2.20 per share in 2027. If it trades at 30 times forward earnings, BAM stock could gain over 15% over the next 18 months. If we include dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 20%.

TFSA stock #2

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs microprocessors and graphics processors for data centres, computers, gaming, and embedded systems. The chipmaker generates revenue by selling these products to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and direct customers.

AMD delivered strong Q1 results with revenue up 36% year-over-year to US$7.4 billion. The data centre segment drove 57% growth through server CPU share gains and EPYC processor demand, while client and gaming revenue grew 28%, with client business surging 68% on Ryzen processor strength.

AMD’s competitive advantages include counter-positioning against Intel and Nvidia in high-performance computing, optimized manufacturing processes through third-party partnerships, and growing scale economies from increasing market share.

Future growth drivers encompass continued data centre expansion, AI business development with MI350 and MI400 series accelerators, sustained client and gaming momentum, and strategic investments in product roadmaps and full-stack AI solutions to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

TFSA stock #3

The final TFSA stock on the list is CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), which specializes in cloud infrastructure for compute-intensive AI and machine learning workloads. Valued at a market cap of $63.5 billion, CoreWeave offers high-performance computing resources optimized for AI training and inference.

It provides computing instances, storage solutions, and networking capabilities designed to support the entire AI development lifecycle, from initial training to deployment and scaling.

CoreWeave generates revenue through usage-based pricing for computing resources, storage, and networking services. In Q1 2025, it reported revenue of US$982 million, an increase of 420% year over year. A sizeable portion of its sales is tied to strategic partnerships, including a US$11.9 billion deal with OpenAI.

While currently unprofitable, CRWV stock is forecast to report adjusted earnings per share of US$3.61 in 2028, compared to a loss of US$1.21 per share in 2025. CRWV stock trades at 36 times 2028 earnings, which is quite steep. However, its growth profile makes it a top investment right now.