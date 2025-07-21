Member Login
Here’s How Many Shares of Manulife Financial You Should Own to Get $5,400 in Yearly Dividends

You can earn $5,400 in yearly dividends by investing either $25,000 or $130,000 in Manulife Financial. Here’s how.

Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

Investing is all about compounding. If you understand how compounding works, you will realize the time value of money. The more time you spend in the market, the better returns you can get for a limited investment. To give you a very crude example, Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) is a strong dividend stock that pays regular quarterly dividends and even grows them by a 10-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. It also offers a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), which helps you compound your returns.

How many shares of Manulife Financial should you own to get $5,400 in yearly dividends?

If you want to get $5,400 in yearly dividends, you will have to invest $129,776. It is because Manulife Financial is giving out $1.76 dividend in 2025 in four quarterly installments. So to earn $5,400, you need 3,068 shares of Manulife that pay $1.76 in a year. At a price per share of $42.30, 3,068 shares will cost you $129,776. Your yearly income will keep growing as and when the company grows its dividend per share.

Dividend Per ShareTotal share countDividend AmountInvestment Amount at $42.30 per share
$1.763,068$5,400$129,776

How the power of compounding works in Manulife Financial

If you don’t have $129,776 to shell out, you can get a $5,400 yearly income by investing only $25,000 today using compounding.

A $25,000 investment will buy you 581 shares of Manulife. If you opt for a DRIP, the company will automatically reinvest the dividend money and credit more shares in your account. You save on brokerage as you are getting the shares directly from the company. Manulife stock is trading closer to its lifetime high, with not much upside potential. Also, we will take a conservative assumption that the company’s dividend growth will slow from 10% to 8% in the coming years.

YearManulife Financial Dividend/ShareDRIP Shares Bought at $43/ShareTotal Share CountAnnual Dividend IncomePace of Dividend Growth
2025$1.76 581$766.92 
2026$1.90117.84598.84$1,138.27 
2027$2.05326.47625.31$1,283.67$145.40
2028$2.21729.85655.16$1,452.55$168.88
2029$2.39433.78688.94$1,649.64$197.09
2030$2.58638.36727.30$1,880.82$231.18
2031$2.79343.74771.04$2,153.45$272.63
2032$3.01650.08821.12$2,476.78$323.33
2033$3.25857.60878.72$2,862.56$385.78
2034$3.51866.57945.29$3,325.78$463.22
2035$3.80077.341022.64$3,885.73$559.95
2036$4.10490.371113.00$4,567.42$681.69
2037$4.432106.221219.22$5,403.57$836.15
2038$4.787125.661344.89$6,437.35$1,033.78

Manulife is giving a $0.44 quarterly dividend in 2025 and has already paid for the first quarter. You will get three more quarters of dividends this year, which comes to $766.92 for 581 shares. The $766.92 dividend can buy you 17.84 DRIP shares at $43 per share. The next dividend amount will be calculated on 598.84 shares, thereby growing the dividend amount. You are enjoying growth at two levels: share count and dividend per share.

The more time you spend in the market, the faster your dividend grows. From the eleventh year onwards – 2036, the annual dividend grows by $682 and then $836.

What risk does this investment hold?  

The higher returns come at a risk. Manulife is in the business of risk and return, selling insurance and reinsurance in the United States, Canada, and Asia. It also provides Global Wealth and Asset Management services, which earn investment returns.

The company earns premiums for providing insurance coverage for different types of risk. Every new insurance policy has a contractual service margin (CSM), which is the unearned revenue of the insurer. If the risk is realized and a claim is made, the CSM is reduced; and if no claim is made, the company realizes the full CSM. Manulife sets aside some amount in expected credit loss (ECL) whenever risks of a claim increase, which reduces its net income.

The insurer is currently in a cyclical upturn as economic uncertainty has increased the demand for insurance. It is earning a significant premium and paying 35–45% of its free cash flow as dividends. If the claims ratio increases or investment returns decrease, its earnings will fall and so will the dividend growth capacity.

However, the company has built a resilient model, which will help it sustain its current dividend amount.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

