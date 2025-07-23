Member Login
1 Empowering Canadian Energy Stock Down 30% to Buy and Hold for Decades

This Canadian energy heavyweight is a bargain with rock-solid operations, a dividend hike, and growth projects in motion.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities.
When energy stocks drop, investors often run for the exits. But sometimes, a drop is actually a gift. That’s the case with Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE). Down about 30% in the last year, this Canadian energy heavyweight now trades at what many long-term investors would call a bargain. With rock-solid operations, an 11% dividend hike, and growth projects already in motion, it’s worth a closer look for anyone seeking value in a volatile market.

Into Cenovus

Cenovus is an integrated energy stock. That means it does a bit of everything, from oil sands, refining, natural gas, and even offshore production. This helps cushion against wild swings in oil prices. In its most recent earnings report, the company reported $13.3 billion in revenue for Q1 2025, up from $12.8 billion in the previous quarter. Upstream production hit 818,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with downstream crude throughput at 665,400 barrels per day. That level of consistency matters.

It also generated $2.2 billion in adjusted funds flow and $983 million in free funds flow. That’s the kind of financial muscle that can support dividends and share buybacks. And that’s exactly what happened. The board hiked the base dividend by 11% to $0.80 annually and bought back over 10 million shares. All while keeping net debt manageable at just over $5.1 billion.

More growth to come

What makes this even more impressive is that it’s all happening while the stock is down sharply. Investor sentiment around energy has cooled, largely due to oil price jitters and concerns over global demand. But the fundamentals haven’t changed much. Cenovus still has high-quality assets, especially in oil sands, where it operates some of the most efficient steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) projects in the country.

Projects like Narrows Lake and West White Rose are progressing well. Narrows Lake began steaming in April, with first oil expected by Q3 2025. West White Rose is 90% complete and expected to start producing in mid-2026. These are low-cost, long-life projects that will boost cash flow without blowing up capital budgets.

Its offshore and conventional assets are also holding steady. Production from the Terra Nova and SeaRose platforms helped lift offshore output to 68,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Meanwhile, the refining side of the business has bounced back. In Q1, U.S. refining had an adjusted market capture of 62%, up from 52% in the previous quarter. That’s a sign that its facilities are running more smoothly and efficiently.

Foolish takeaway

Of course, there are risks. Oil prices are unpredictable, and refining margins can get squeezed. Cenovus also carries a sizable debt load, though it’s well within investment-grade territory. At recent levels, Cenovus is trading at 12.8 times forward earnings, and its dividend yield sits above 4.3%. That may not sound flashy, but the dividend is well covered, and the potential for capital gains adds a second layer of upside. Management has been clear that once the debt target is hit, all excess free funds flow will go back to shareholders.

In other words, this isn’t a growth story or an income story. It’s both. And right now, the market is pricing it like it’s neither. So if you’re looking for a stock to buy and hold for decades, this is the kind of name that fits. It’s got the assets, the management, the dividend, and a clear plan. And best of all, it’s down 30%. Not because anything’s broken, but because sentiment has soured. For patient investors, that’s often when the best opportunities appear.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

