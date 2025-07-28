Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 1 Magnificent Stock to Buy Today and Hold for Decades

1 Magnificent Stock to Buy Today and Hold for Decades

Loblaw’s consistent growth, rising profits, and expansion plans make it a great stock worth holding for decades.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

Source: Getty Images

When you invest in a stock for the long term, it’s like entering a serious relationship. You want dependability. You want growth. And above all, you want something that won’t give you headaches every time there’s market noise.

That’s what makes Loblaw Companies (TSX:L) a great buy-and-hold stock for long-term investors. It’s a company that doesn’t just sell groceries and healthcare products. It offers peace of mind to its loyal investors. With a long track record of growing profits, raising dividends, and expanding its footprint across Canada, Loblaw checks all the right boxes for anyone looking for a reliable compounder you can hold for decades.

In this article, I’ll explain why Loblaw could be a top TSX stock to buy today and simply hold through thick and thin.

A magnificent TSX stock you can hold for decades

As Canada’s largest grocery and pharmacy chain, Loblaw has over 2,800 locations and a presence in everything from food and health to fashion, financial, and mobile services. At the time of writing, its stock trades at $222.19 per share and carries a market cap of $66.6 billion. It pays a small but rising dividend every quarter, currently yielding just over 1%.

One of the main factors that has made this buy-and-hold stock even more attractive lately is its stable performance. Interestingly, Loblaw stock has jumped by over 32% in the last year and has surged nearly 221% over the last five years.

Improving profitability supports long-term confidence

In the latest quarter ended in June, the company posted a 5.2% YoY (year-over-year) rise in its total revenue to $14.67 billion with the help of higher customer traffic, larger basket sizes, and new store openings. Its same-store sales for the quarter also climbed 3.5% YoY in food retail and 4.1% in the drug retail segment.

Last quarter, Loblaw’s discount banners like No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore outperformed as customers looked for value in a high-cost environment. Meanwhile, its pharmacy and healthcare services also performed well, with same-store sales jumping 6.2% YoY due to strong demand for specialty prescriptions.

Loblaw’s bottom line is just as impressive as its top line. In the latest quarter, the company’s adjusted net profit jumped 8.6% YoY to $721 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) also climbed 7.4% from a year ago to $1.84 billion, while adjusted EBITDA margins remained stable at 12.5%.

Why Loblaw stock is built for the long run

What really makes Loblaw a great buy-and-hold stock isn’t just what the company is doing today, but what it’s consistently working towards for the future. Notably, the company plans to open about 80 new stores and 100 pharmacy clinics this year. So far, it has already opened 20 stores and 23 clinics. On the brighter side, it’s also ramping up automation at its new East Gwillimbury distribution centre to improve efficiency, which should lead to better profitability.

And with a fresh 4-for-1 stock split coming in August, Loblaw stock will become even more accessible to retail investors. All these positive factors make Loblaw a top stock to buy today and simply hold for decades.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Stocks for Beginners

Lundin Mining: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are strong miners, and then there's Lundin Mining stock, a long-term buy and hold for decades.

Read more »

Bitcoin
Stocks for Beginners

This Financial Services Stock Is My Fintech Exposure Pick

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to benefit as shares climb higher among fintech stocks, this might be a good one to check…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Obsessed With This 6% Monthly Income Producer

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want passive income? This single stock provides a juicy yield that could be the monthly income producer your portfolio needs.

Read more »

Medicinal research is conducted on cannabis.
Cannabis Stocks

1 Cannabis Stock That’s My Speculative Sector Play

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The cannabis boom has come and gone, but this cannabis stock may still have a chance to rise higher.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Stocks for Beginners

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 30% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this beaten-down Canadian stock could reward long-term investors with solid returns.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Bank Stocks

The Canadian Bank That Has Raised Dividends for 24 Straight Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This bank stock has the longest dividend payout history out there. And it's still a strong buy.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash in 2025

| Puja Tayal

Do not miss out on your TFSA benefits. Learn strategies to maximize your contribution and grow your investments wisely.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $75,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks to Never Worry About Money Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $75,000 to invest, these stocks are the safest and best options for investors to consider.

Read more »