Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Canadian Companies Building AI Infrastructure (and Why They Matter)

The Canadian Companies Building AI Infrastructure (and Why They Matter)

Explore the future of AI in Canada and discover how companies are building essential AI infrastructure for growth.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadian companies like BCE, Capital Power, Celestica, and Bird Construction are pivotal in building Canada's sovereign AI infrastructure, providing cloud, power, ethernet, and construction capabilities crucial for AI development.
  • These companies offer promising investment opportunities due to their involvement in AI infrastructure, with stocks like Celestica and Capital Power experiencing significant growth as they capitalize on increased demand for AI technologies and energy.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the future, and there is no denying it. While debates continue over the risks and ethics of advanced AI, countries worldwide are racing to build sovereign AI infrastructure to gain a technological edge. Canada is no exception, with several companies leading the charge in building the backbone of the AI revolution.

Canadian Companies Building AI Infrastructure

Canada’s AI infrastructure push is supported by major players across industries:

  • BCE (TSX:BCE): Cloud and communications powering Bell’s AI fabric.
  • Capital Power (TSX:CPX): Energy solutions for hyperscalers driving AI demand.
  • Celestica (TSX:CLS): Ethernet switches and storage solutions for AI workloads.
  • Bird Construction (TSX:BDT): Building data centres and power plants for AI expansion
A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.

Source: Getty Images

BCE’s AI Fabric

BCE is building the Bell AI fabric, which is the sovereign AI infrastructure as it transitions from telco to techno company. The telco is entering the fast-growing businesses of cybersecurity and full-stack sovereign AI platforms, and integrating with AI automation platforms. It is also making acquisitions to bolster its AI capabilities. While AI is still a small portion of its revenue, it is the fastest-growing segment and is driving BCE’s share price, which has jumped 13% since December 23, 2025.

Capital Power

This stock has jumped 60% since the AI boom in November 2023. Driving this rally is growing energy demand from hyperscalers. Capital Power sees strong demand for natural-gas-fired power plants as they are faster to build and are cost-efficient for customers. The company acquires, optimizes, and upgrades power plants. It has a strong 25-gigawatt project pipeline, which also comprises plants for AI data centres.

Celestica’s AI boom

Celestica is the poster child of the AI infrastructure rally. It manufactures electronic equipment for various industries. However, its Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment is seeing massive growth due to demand for Ethernet switches and other networking systems used in AI. It expects 50% revenue growth in CCS in 2026 and is likely to beat its own guidance, as it has been doing in the last two years.

Celestica’s stock has surged more than 1,100% between November 2023 and November 2025. It corrected 18% amidst rising trade tensions and the Iran war. This is a good time to buy the stock while it trades below $400, offering investors a chance to invest in AI before it potentially retests its $512 high.

Bird Construction

Canada’s infrastructure push has boosted Bird Construction’s order book. The company is involved in several building and infrastructure projects, including power plants and data centre buildings. It sees a $15 billion addressable market for data centre buildings. The stock has surged 82% since the April 2025 dip from the US tariffs. Every dip is a buying opportunity as Bird has an $11.1 billion order book to meet. Every new jump will come from a new order win, driving the stock up for the next five years as projects come online.

Why these AI companies matter

AI infrastructure is becoming as essential as airline, telecommunication, financial, and healthcare infrastructure. Every country has a national carrier, telco, and a bank, as dependency in these areas can paralyze the country in emergencies. AI can improve the efficiency, agility, and resilience of any system.  

In the AI race, AI infrastructure companies stand to benefit from capital investment. For investors, following the capital flow into AI infrastructure companies can unlock strong returns in the years ahead.

More on Stocks for Beginners

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 4% for When the Market Stops Chasing Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When investors tire of hype and want something tangible, reliable dividend cheques can pull money back into steady stocks.

Read more »

man gives stopping gesture
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks for Investors Who Want to Stop Watching the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Calm investors don’t chase hype. They buy steady dividend businesses that keep paying through the noise.

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 6% — and Each Can Back It Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These “less obvious” dividend picks aim to pay you through messy markets by leaning on recurring cash flows and real…

Read more »

dancer in front of lights brings excitement and heat
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks Built to Profit When the TSX Heats Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BAM and WSP both have durable business models and catalysts that can excite investors when the market pushes higher.

Read more »

person enjoys shower of confetti outside
Dividend Stocks

Surprise! Canada’s Big Banks Beat Estimates. Here’s Why Q2 Could Do the Same.

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

All six big banks beat estimates. These three look like the best investments now.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Tech Stocks

The TFSA’s Hidden Fine Print When It Comes to Global Investments

| Puja Tayal

Explore the benefits of a TFSA and how it can help you invest in global markets while avoiding unnecessary taxes.

Read more »

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s What a Typical Canadian Has Saved in Their TFSA by 45

| Robin Brown

If you want to build wealth for your TFSA, think about disciplined savings and thoughtful investing.

Read more »

sleeping man relaxes with clay mask and cucumbers on eyes
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Could Help You Sleep Better in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three “sleep-better” dividend stocks rely on essential demand, giving you steadier cash flow when markets get noisy.

Read more »