Member Login
Home » Investing » Why This AI Stock Makes Me More Excited Than Any Other Investment

Why This AI Stock Makes Me More Excited Than Any Other Investment

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) is the under-the-radar Canadian powerhouse that makes me more excited than any other AI investment on the market today.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, there’s no shortage of options. Between hyped-up tech giants and flashy new AI startups, it’s easy to get distracted. But for my money, OpenText (TSX:OTEX) is the under-the-radar Canadian powerhouse that makes me more excited than any other AI investment on the market today.

About OpenText

Sure, OpenText doesn’t scream “AI” the way some Silicon Valley names do. Yet that’s precisely why it’s so compelling. This Waterloo-based firm has been steadily embedding AI into its massive suite of enterprise tools, not as a marketing stunt, but as a fundamental pillar of its long-term growth plan. While others chase headlines, OpenText is building infrastructure that global businesses already rely on, with AI as the engine powering the next phase.

Let’s get the hard numbers out of the way. In its latest earnings release for the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 2025, OpenText reported $1.254 billion in total revenue. That’s down 13.3% year over year, largely due to the AMC divestiture. But when you strip that out, the decline was just 4.5%. Meanwhile, cloud revenue was up 1.8% to $463 million, marking the 17th straight quarter of cloud organic growth.

More importantly, OpenText continues to generate hefty free cash flows. In Q3 alone, it posted $374 million in free cash flow, up 7.4% year over year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $395 million with a solid margin of 31.5%. This isn’t a tech stock chasing revenue at the expense of profitability. It’s steadily optimizing, cutting costs, integrating acquisitions, and automating operations. In fact, its Business Optimization Plan is expected to yield $490 to $550 million in annualized savings once fully implemented.

More to come

OpenText’s recently launched Titanium X platform is the crown jewel here. It’s a next-gen software as a service (SaaS) and hybrid solution that allows customers to make smarter decisions using OpenText Aviator AI. Think of it like this: while other companies are building AI for tomorrow, OpenText is integrating AI into the real workflows of today. Content management, cybersecurity, compliance, these aren’t optional features for Fortune 500 companies; they’re necessities. And OpenText is giving them AI-powered tools to do it better, faster, and with less manual effort.

CEO Mark Barrenechea is clear about where the tech stock is headed, stating, “We continue to prove the criticality of OpenText products and the resiliency of our business model.” He also emphasized the role of AI, saying that the company is reinvesting for the long term in “our Aviator AI platform, Content, Security and Cloud growth products.” CFO Chadwick Westlake was even more blunt: “It’s an exceptional time for investors to participate in the earnings growth engine we’re building at OpenText.”

And that’s just it. This is no longer just a document management firm. It’s an AI-first business cloud company with $1.28 billion in cash, a growing cybersecurity division, and an aggressive share-repurchase plan. Last quarter, OpenText returned $183 million to shareholders, including $68 million in dividends and $115 million in stock buybacks.

Foolish takeaway

Critics may point to the revenue drop, but this misses the forest for the trees. OpenText has been reorienting its entire business post-Micro Focus acquisition and post-AMC divestiture. The near-term headwinds are transitional. The long-term vision? A leaner, AI-anchored, cash-generating tech machine.

And as a Canadian investor, that’s rare. We don’t have many software titans playing at this scale, especially not ones leading in AI, cybersecurity, and enterprise cloud. OpenText’s current dividend of $0.2625 per quarter offers a decent yield, too, while investors wait for earnings to reaccelerate.

There’s a quiet confidence in OpenText’s execution that sets it apart. It isn’t chasing the AI hype cycle. It’s embedding intelligence into the core of how businesses operate, and that’s where the real money will be made.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

I’m Doubling Down on This AI Stock Before it Doubles Again

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this top Canadian AI stock is still worth a closer look -- even after a 578% run.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

This Stock Is My Ultimate Contrarian AI Play

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This tech stock has quietly reinvented itself, and its latest earnings suggest it may finally be turning the corner.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Tech Stocks

This Artificial Intelligence Stock Is Still Ridiculously Cheap

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It’s not often that a software stock with steady double-digit revenue growth and rising profits trades at a steep discount.…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now While They’re on Sale

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and attractive valuations, these two Canadian growth stocks can deliver superior returns in the long…

Read more »

AI microchip
Tech Stocks

The Ultimate AI Stock to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

The AI rally is back and this time its not Nvidia. This is the ultimate AI stock to buy for…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

Dip Buyers Could Win Big: 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in beaten-down TSX stocks such as Shopify should allow you to generate outsized gains over the next decade.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Tech Stocks

How I’d Invest $10,000 Across 3 Canadian Tech Stocks for Profit Potential

| Puja Tayal

Investing in tech stocks beyond AI can also be rewarding for their consistent profit potential. These Canadian stocks are worth…

Read more »

Stethoscope with dollar shaped cord
Tech Stocks

This Technology Stock, Down 52%, Is My Growth Sector Pick

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After surging during the pandemic, this tech stock is due for a major comeback. And it could be on the…

Read more »