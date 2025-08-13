Member Login
How I’d Structure My TFSA With $10,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

If you’re looking for passive income long term, then consider these two right now!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
buildings lined up in a row

Source: Getty Images

If you’ve been dreaming about a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) that pays you every single month, it’s not just possible, it’s practical. With $10,000, you can build a portfolio focused on stable, income-generating companies that have proven their ability to keep cash flowing. My goal here is to show you how I’d split that amount between two reliable income names: Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) and Extendicare (TSX:EXE). Both come with different strengths, giving your portfolio diversification and steady payouts.

GRT.UN

Granite REIT has been one of the steadiest industrial property owners in Canada. Over the last year, it has quietly grown both its rent base and property footprint. In the latest quarter, net operating income rose to $123.4 million from $116.8 million a year ago, thanks to rent increases, new leases, and developments coming online. Occupancy is up to 95.8% and set to climb to 96.5% based on committed leases. That’s the kind of stability income investors love.

The dividend stock even pulled off $49.5 million in acquisitions this quarter, adding U.S. industrial properties to its portfolio. Those deals, combined with its strong tenant relationships, give Granite room to keep raising rents over time. One thing to watch is leverage, which rose to 36%, partly due to asset sales and unit buybacks. It’s not alarming yet, but it’s worth noting since interest costs have been creeping up. Still, with a reliable history of distribution payments and moderate payout ratios, Granite remains a cornerstone for monthly income seekers.

EXE

Then there’s Extendicare, which brings a completely different kind of stability to the table, one tied to demographics rather than industrial demand cycles. The long-term care and home health care provider has been on an acquisition streak this year, most recently buying nine long-term care homes and a major home health business, Closing the Gap. These moves immediately scale up its operations, with Closing the Gap alone expected to add over a million service hours annually.

Extendicare’s second-quarter results show why it’s attractive for income investors. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 15.4% year over year to $39.8 million, and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share rose to $0.293 from $0.274. That’s healthy growth, and it comes alongside operational improvements in both long-term care and home health services. Management is also benefiting from Ontario’s updated long-term care funding program, which is designed to make redevelopment projects more financially viable.

Foolish takeaway

If I had $10,000 to deploy, I’d aim for balance. Roughly $5,000 in Granite REIT would give me exposure to industrial properties with built-in rent growth, while $5,000 in Extendicare would provide income tied to the unavoidable reality of Canada’s aging population. Both pay monthly distributions, meaning I could set up my TFSA to receive cash flow every four weeks without worrying about dividend droughts. Right now, that would come in at $403.10 annually, or about $33.60 a month!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GRT.UN$77.6964$3.40$217.60Monthly$4,972.16
EXE$13.47371$0.50$185.50Monthly$4,995.57

The beauty here is that both names complement each other. Granite benefits from global trade and logistics demand, while Extendicare thrives regardless of economic cycles. That reduces the risk of one sector dragging down your income in a downturn. Over the past year, Granite has proven it can grow rents and keep occupancy high, while Extendicare has proven it can scale up and improve margins through smart acquisitions.

By splitting a TFSA evenly between them, you’d lock in two different sources of dependable monthly cash. From there, the reinvested distributions could steadily grow your holdings. It’s not flashy, but it’s the kind of setup that can quietly fund a portion of your monthly expenses for years, without the stress of timing the market.

