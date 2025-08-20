Member Login
Home » Investing » Bulletproof Income: A Top TSX Stock to Hold for Life

Bulletproof Income: A Top TSX Stock to Hold for Life

After soaring high, this TSX stock swooped lower. So, where are we headed now?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) has built a reputation as the backbone of Canadian air cargo. A position it has held through economic cycles, global disruptions, and shifting trade patterns. For investors seeking bulletproof income and long-term stability, the TSX stock’s recent results offer a case study in resilience.

What happened?

Let’s first look at the last quarter. Even with softer demand in certain international routes, Cargojet’s domestic and charter operations have powered growth, delivering a 3.2% year-over-year revenue increase to $238.2 million in the second quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $80.2 million. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) more than doubled from the prior year to $1.02. This performance is backed by operational excellence, with a record on-time arrival rate of 99.5%.

The past year has been a balancing act between managing costs and seizing growth opportunities. Domestic revenues climbed 14% in the quarter, complemented by a 22% surge in charter operations. That strength more than offset the weakness in ACMI flying from Europe, which was hit by slower traffic.

However, management expects that dynamic to shift with the European Union and U.S. trade deal now in place, creating potential for new transatlantic opportunities. Importantly, Cargojet’s focus on efficiency paid off. Adjusted EBITDA margins improved sequentially despite flying 10% fewer block hours compared to last year. This shows the TSX stock’s ability to make more from less, an important quality when navigating economic uncertainty.

Long-term growth

Over the last 12 months, Cargojet also strengthened its financial foundation. While free cash flow took a hit in the quarter due to heavy capital expenditures, the investments are designed to support long-term growth. The TSX stock continues to run a lean operation, keeping debt manageable for a capital-intensive business and maintaining a payout ratio of just over 15%. That low payout gives its dividend more room to breathe compared to peers that distribute a larger slice of earnings, making it more durable in downturns. For income investors, this approach signals that the dividend isn’t just safe, it’s built to last.

The stock hasn’t been immune to market volatility, falling from last year’s highs as concerns over global trade and freight demand weighed on sentiment. Yet, for those with a long-term view, this pullback could be a gift. Cargojet’s role is in time-sensitive freight from e-commerce orders to critical medical supplies. This makes it indispensable. As global supply chains evolve, demand for fast, reliable air freight isn’t going away. In fact, the continued growth of online retail and just-in-time delivery models could keep Cargojet’s planes busy for decades.

There are risks to consider. Economic slowdowns can weigh on discretionary shipping volumes, and fuel prices remain a key cost factor. The TSX stock’s international exposure, while a growth driver, can also be vulnerable to geopolitical shocks. Still, its proven ability to pivot has been a constant in its playbook, shifting focus to domestic and charter work when other segments soften.

Bottom line

For investors looking to lock in a high-quality income stock they can hold for life, Cargojet offers a compelling mix of stability, growth potential, and operational discipline. It weathered industry downturns before and emerged stronger, and its current trajectory suggests it could continue delivering dependable returns for years to come. And right now, you get a deal with a $7,000 investment bringing in an annual income of about $94!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CJT$104.4967$1.40$93.80Quarterly$6,999

With a dividend that’s well-covered, a strategic growth plan in motion, and a core service that will always be in demand, Cargojet remains one of the TSX’s most enduring income plays.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Tech Stocks

3 First Stocks Every Beginner Should Buy to Launch a Wealth-Building Empire

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Forget meme stocks. True wealth is built with boring brilliance. Discover the three cornerstone TSX stocks every beginner should buy…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

Lock in Yields: Why This High-Paying REIT Belongs in Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only is this dividend stock looking like a strong option, but it's also super stable!

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Stocks for Beginners

2 Soaring Canadian Stocks I’m Watching Closely in August

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian markets are showing surprising strength in 2025, and these two stocks are leading the charge in August.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Stocks for Beginners

Loblaw Stock Split: What It Means for Investors

| Jitendra Parashar

Loblaw stock has been climbing, and now its four-for-one split could open the door wider for investors looking at Canada’s…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Stocks for Beginners

The Gold Play That Could Shine Amid Global Uncertainty

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This miner isn't like the others, but instead provides consistent revenue from consistent sources.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

A Best-in-Class Dividend Play Hiding in Plain Sight

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Everyone is ignoring this obvious dividend stock that could be a strong buy.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? The Best TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now for a Decade of Growth

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TSX stocks could help turn today’s $5,000 investment into much more over the next decade.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Stocks for Beginners

Energy and Gold Crossovers: Tourmaline and Alamos Gold in One Balanced Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there are two dividend and energy stocks to buy for growth and income, these are the ones.

Read more »