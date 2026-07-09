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A Smart TFSA Strategy to Turn a $7,000 Contribution Into Much More

A single $7,000 TFSA contribution can feel small, but invested well it can compound tax-free into something much bigger.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A TFSA is powerful because growth and withdrawals are generally tax-free, so time matters more than the initial amount.
  • Dollarama can be a strong TFSA compounder because value shopping demand stays resilient and stores keep expanding.
  • The main risk is its high valuation, so a pullback may be the best time to buy.

A $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution can disappear quickly in a household budget.

It won’t buy a home or fund a full retirement. With grocery prices still climbing, it may not even feel like much money anymore. Statistics Canada reported that food purchased from stores rose 4.3% year over year in May, marking the sixteenth straight month that grocery inflation outpaced overall inflation.

Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account, though, $7,000 can become more powerful.

The TFSA dollar limit for 2026 is $7,000. That gives investors room to build wealth without adding another tax bill. A TFSA is not just a savings account, after all. It can hold qualified investments, including stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETF). Growth inside the account is tax-free, and withdrawals are generally tax-free. So the right investment can compound for years without annual tax drag.

That makes the strategy more important than the contribution itself.

woman gazes forward out window to future

Source: Getty Images

A simple strategy

A $7,000 contribution left in cash may protect money, certainly. Yet a $7,000 contribution invested in a strong business can grow into something much larger over time. The goal is not to double it overnight, but own a company that can keep expanding earnings, sales, cash flow, and market share for years.

Canadians already use the account heavily. Statistics Canada reported that about 7.5 million tax filers contributed to a TFSA in 2023, and half of those contributors had income below $60,000. So use isn’t the problem. However, letting is sit there isn’t doing anyone any favours.

So what should investors do with a fresh $7,000 contribution? Avoid treating it like a lottery ticket. One year of TFSA room is too valuable to put into a stock that needs everything to go right. A better approach is to buy a proven business with a long runway and products customers keep buying in different economic conditions.

DOL

Enter Dollarama (TSX:DOL). Dollarama is one of Canada’s most successful discount retailers. It sells low-cost everyday items, and its mix keeps the business relevant when consumers feel confident and budgets feel stretched. The appeal for TFSA investors is long-term compounding from store expansion, steady traffic, disciplined pricing, and strong demand from cost-conscious shoppers.

When inflation pressures household budgets, shoppers search harder for value. Dollarama benefits because its stores offer low prices, convenient locations, and a broad mix of items customers may already need. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, investors saw this, as Dollarama’s sales increased 21.4% to $1.9 billion. Comparable store sales in Canada rose 5.6%, helped by more transactions and a higher average transaction size.

Dollarama stock also increased its Canadian store base to 1,719 locations as of May 3, 2026, up from 1,638 a year earlier. Its Australian business added another 410 stores through The Reject Shop, giving Dollarama stock a wider international growth platform.

Considerations

For a TFSA investor, that kind of runway can be powerful. A $7,000 investment does not need to produce huge income in year one. It needs time. If a business keeps growing earnings over a decade, the share price can follow.

The main risk is valuation. Dollarama stock trades at about 38.7 times trailing earnings, with a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share. If comparable sales slow, margins tighten, or the Australian expansion takes longer than expected, the stock could pull back. Consumer pressure could also cool discretionary spending, even at a value retailer.

Still, Dollarama stock remains one of the strongest retail growth stories on the TSX. It serves a clear consumer need, continues to open stores, and has proved it can grow through different economic environments. That makes it a smart TFSA stock for investors focused on compounding rather than chasing yield.

Bottom line

A $7,000 TFSA contribution is not the finish line, but a starting point. Investors who use it to buy durable businesses, then give those businesses time to work, can turn one annual contribution into something more meaningful.

Dollarama stock is not the cheapest on the TSX. For investors seeking a proven Canadian compounder inside a TFSA, a pullback could make this growth stock even more attractive.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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