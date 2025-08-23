Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Ways to Invest in AI That Will Let You Sleep at Night

3 Ways to Invest in AI That Will Let You Sleep at Night

These AI ETFs can make the ups and downs of the sector easier to stomach.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask

Source: Getty Images

It’s not unusual for a single stock to drop 5-10% overnight. A disappointing earnings report, weak guidance, an analyst downgrade, or even a surprise regulatory development can send shares tumbling in a single session. Those swings can be even sharper in a high-profile, hype-driven industry like artificial intelligence (AI), where expectations run high and investor sentiment shifts quickly.

If you can’t stomach the risk of one company’s fortunes dragging down your portfolio, the solution is simple: go broad. By investing in an exchange-traded fund (ETF), you’re spreading your bet across dozens of AI-related companies instead of relying on just one to deliver. Here are three AI-focused ETFs that can help you sleep at night.

Passive indexing

If you want a hands-off approach where AI stocks are chosen using a clear, rules-based system, a passive index ETF is a good fit. One standout option is Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology Index ETF (TSX:AIGO).

This fund tracks the Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index for a 0.60% expense ratio, giving you broad exposure to AI innovators from around the world. Because it’s index-based, the selection process is transparent, rebalanced on a set schedule, and doesn’t rely on a manager’s discretion. This can be reassuring if you want to know exactly how your portfolio is built.

Active management

If you prefer to have a team of experts researching, vetting, and adjusting your AI stock exposure, active management offers that oversight. A strong contender here is CI Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (TSX:CIAI).

Despite being actively managed, it’s surprisingly affordable, charging just 0.39%, cheaper than some passive ETFs like AIGO. CIAI’s managers can make changes based on market conditions, sector trends, and company fundamentals, which could be valuable in an industry as fast-moving as AI. For investors who like the idea of a professional team making the calls, this can offer peace of mind.

AI picking stocks

If you want something truly different, Evolve Artificial Intelligence Fund (TSX:ARTI) takes a novel approach by using AI to pick AI investments. It incorporates a large language model from Boosted.ai to assist in selecting its holdings.

This “AI helping to invest in AI” approach is as meta as it gets, but it does come at a higher cost: a 0.60% management fee. While pricier, it might appeal to investors who want to lean fully into cutting-edge technology, both in what the ETF holds and in how those holdings are chosen. It’s a meta-approach to AI investing that’s pretty unique.

The Foolish takeaway

No matter which of these ETFs you choose, you can generally expect them to be less risky than holding a single AI stock. That’s because you’re spreading your investment across dozens of companies instead of tying your returns to the success (or failure) of just one. While these funds will still move up and down with the broader AI industry, they’re not as volatile or dependent on the fortunes of a single business. Over time, that diversification can help smooth out the ride.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Better Canadian AI Stock to Buy Right Now: Kinaxis vs. Descartes Systems

| Joey Frenette

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) and another Canadian AI stock are worth exploring going into the fall.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Tech Stocks

Why This TSX Healthcare Stock Could Surprise on the Upside

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This healthcare stock has been climbing quietly and could be a stellar buy right now.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

This IT Services Innovator Could Be the Next Hidden GEM

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This IT stock could be one of the best value buys out there.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for the ultimate growth stocks in Canada? Here is a large-cap and small-cap stock to buy if…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Tech Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Got $500 to build new stock positions in your TFSA? These are high-quality businesses to buy right now.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Tech Stocks

If You Like SoFi Stock, Check Out This Canadian Alternative

| Aditya Raghunath

SoFi stock is up more than 200% in the last 12 months. However, here's a TSX stock that could outperform…

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Tech Stocks

This AI-Focused TSX Stock Could Be the Next Big Tech Story

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want an AI stock that already brings in the big bucks? Here's one to add right away.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

TSX’s Long Game: Is It Positioned for Enduring Success?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX is firmly positioned for long-term success as it keeps powering through market headwinds.

Read more »