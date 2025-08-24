Member Login
Home » Investing » Taking Profits in Lundin Mining? When to Sell vs. Hold

Taking Profits in Lundin Mining? When to Sell vs. Hold

Lundin stock could be one of the best buys out there, especially for copper exposure seekers.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.

Source: Getty Images

Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) has had a stellar run over the past year, with its share price up more than 25% from its 52-week low. Copper prices have been strong, gold prices even stronger, and the company’s latest results show a business firing on multiple fronts. But for investors who bought in before this rally, the question now is whether it’s time to take some profits or keep riding the wave.

What happened?

The second quarter (Q2) of 2025 gave shareholders plenty to cheer about. Revenue from continuing operations came in at US$937.2 million, up 6.7% from the same quarter last year. Net earnings from continuing operations hit US$126.1 million, or US$0.15 per share, a healthy improvement from US$84.3 million a year ago. Cash flow from operations reached US$314.6 million, even after paying US$168 million in income taxes at Candelaria. And perhaps most importantly for long-term health, consolidated copper cash costs fell to US$1.92 per pound, down 7% from the prior quarter.

Operationally, the company delivered 80,073 tonnes of copper, 38,118 ounces of gold, and 2,713 tonnes of nickel in Q2. Chapada was a standout with its lowest copper cash costs since 2021, helped by higher gold by-product credits. Candelaria saw solid throughput from Phase 11 and 12 mining areas, while Caserones navigated lower grades with solid leach pad performance. Eagle had some short-term operational hiccups, but is set to normalize production in the back half of the year.

A major strategic shift this year was the US$1.4 billion sale of Lundin’s European assets, which allowed the company to pay down its term loan entirely and trim net debt to just US$135 million. This cleaner balance sheet gives Lundin stock more flexibility to pursue growth while still returning capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. In Q2 alone, the company repurchased 4.6 million shares for $36.2 million and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0275 per share.

More to come

Looking ahead, the growth story is ambitious. Lundin reaffirmed 2025 guidance for copper production of 303,000 to 330,000 tonnes and continues to advance its Vicuña Project in Argentina and Chile. The recently announced mineral resource for Vicuña ranks among the largest copper, gold, and silver resources globally, setting the stage for a potential multi-phase development that could transform Lundin into a top-ten copper producer. Brownfield expansion opportunities at existing mines add another layer of potential upside.

So, why would anyone sell here? The main reason would be valuation and cyclicality. At a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of around 22, the stock isn’t exactly cheap for a mining company in a sector where earnings can swing hard with commodity prices. Copper and gold have both enjoyed supportive pricing environments lately. Yet those can turn quickly if global growth slows or China’s demand continues to wobble. Investors sitting on large gains might feel more comfortable locking in profits rather than risking a sharp pullback if markets turn.

Considerations

Another consideration is execution risk. While Vicuña and other projects are exciting, large-scale developments in mining are rarely straightforward. Costs can escalate, timelines can stretch, and commodity cycles can shift during the build-out period. Holding through that uncertainty makes sense for long-term growth-oriented investors, but those with a shorter time horizon might prefer to wait on the sidelines for a better re-entry point.

On the flip side, there are strong reasons to hold. Lundin stock’s operational performance is improving, costs are trending down, and the balance sheet is in better shape than it has been in years. The company has a clear plan for growth, a history of shareholder returns, and a diversified production base that includes copper, gold, nickel, and even molybdenum. If you believe copper’s structural demand drivers will keep prices elevated, Lundin stock is well-positioned to benefit.

Bottom line

For many, the best move may be a middle ground. Take some profits to protect against volatility, but keep enough skin in the game to benefit if the company’s ambitious growth plans pay off. That way, you capture today’s success without closing the door on tomorrow’s opportunity.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Nickel ore is mined from the ground.
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Small-Cap TSX Explorer Making Big Moves in Base Metals

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX mining stock could be one of the best rebounds out there.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Stocks for Beginners

How This Gold Miner Could Deliver Explosive Gains if Metals Continue Rising

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a safe mining stock to hold for future income? This is a top choice.

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best TSX Mining Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Gold and silver are soaring. This TSX mining stock is up 155% and pays a 5.6% yield, and the other…

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Lundin Gold Inc a Buy?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Lundin Gold stock is up 860% in three years and now pays a 5.6% yield. This high-flying gold story might…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Stocks for Beginners

The Gold Play That Could Shine Amid Global Uncertainty

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This miner isn't like the others, but instead provides consistent revenue from consistent sources.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Franco-Nevada a Buy?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Franco-Nevada stock is an ever-tempting gold investment trading at a premium. Here's what to consider in August 2025

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Wheaton Precious Metals Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Wheaton Precious Metals is a TSX stock that has returned over 600% in the last 10 years. Is WPM still…

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why I’m Capping Exposure to Gold Plays After Big Moves in Copper

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These minerals are going to continue being a strong option for investors looking for exposure.

Read more »