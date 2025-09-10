Member Login
Home » Investing » The Dividend Stock That Could Pay Passive Income Long After You Retire

The Dividend Stock That Could Pay Passive Income Long After You Retire

This dividend stock can help you retire, sure. But it can also pay out investors for years to come even during retirement.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • BCE, a stable communications giant, offers essential services with predictable cash flow and has a long history of reliable dividend payouts.
  • BCE's recent earnings showed revenue growth of 1.3% and net earnings up 6.6%, highlighting improved cash generation.
  • BCE provides a solid 5.2% dividend yield, making it an attractive investment for retirees seeking consistent income.

Retirees need one thing and one thing only: cash. Whether you need it for supporting trips around the globe, a second home in the Caribbean, or even to support health and wellness, it’s something every retiree needs. And yet many Canadians might not be prepared enough to support those needs once they get closer to retirement.

That’s why today we’re going to discuss a dividend stock that can support you not just into retirement, but far beyond it — a company that’s been around for decades and is likely to be around for decades more. And that dividend stock is BCE (TSX:BCE).

About BCE

BCE is one of Canada’s largest communications companies. The dividend stock has been around in some form or another since 1880, after Alexander Graham Bell patented the telephone in Brantford, Ont., in 1876. However, BCE as an investment is a lot newer, coming on the scene in 1983. Since that time, the dividend stock has evolved into one of the most stable dividend stocks on the TSX.

That is, until more recently. The company was forced to slice its dividends after a few years of poor earnings. Yet that doesn’t mean you should ignore the stock. In fact, now that dividends are being put towards its bottom line, now could be the best time to get in on the dividend.

What’s happening now?

BCE stock in its most basic form provides essential services with a predictable cash flow. The dividend stock supports wireless, internet and television, businesses that consumers count on. That means stable cash flow, fundamental for sustaining dividends.

And those dividends have been sustained for decades. The company has one of the longest track records of dividend payouts, and before the cut was a Dividend Knight with years of increasing dividends. While the payout is still on the high side, its cost-cutting and divestitures, including MLSE, have improved flexibility.

In the numbers

That strength is now being seen in the numbers. BCE recently reported quarterly earnings, which showed that revenue increased 1.3% in the second quarter compared to last year. Furthermore, net earnings rose by 6.6% to $644 million, with free cash flow up by 5%. These demonstrate strong cash generation after seeing such declines.

What’s more, it’s expanding. The company completed its acquisition of Ziply Fiber, enhancing its North American fibre network. It has also launched Bell AI Fabric, Canada’s largest artificial intelligence computing project. This investment in AI services shows the company is still looking for more ways to grow.

Bottom line

When you invest in BCE, you’re investing in Canada’s third-largest fibre network. Those are essential services that only a few can compete with. And you’re getting in with a superior dividend — one that sits at a yield of 5.2% at writing. That means a $7,000 investment could bring in about $364 every year!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BCE$33.65208$1.75$364.00Quarterly$6,998.20

With lower capital expenditures, smart investments, and cash on hand, this dividend stock is being reborn. That makes now one of the best times to invest in a dividend stock that is poised for even more decades of growth.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

