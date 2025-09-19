Member Login
How I’d Structure My TFSA With $10,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

Here’s how you can begin a low-cost passive income stream in a TFSA by holding quality monthly dividend stocks.

Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Key Points

  • With a 6.1% yield, Mullen Group focuses on trucking and logistics, offering robust dividend sustainability through strong cash flow projections and a disciplined acquisition strategy, despite margin pressures from competitive pricing.
  • Offering a 6.7% yield, Whitecap Resources, now Canada's seventh-largest oil and gas producer, boasts strong dividend coverage and a stable cash flow foundation, supported by a low debt ratio and strategic hedging.
  • Slate Grocery REIT, with an 8% yield, benefits from structural tailwinds in its grocery-anchored portfolio, achieving impressive leasing spreads that drive solid NOI growth.

Canadian investors can generate tax-free monthly passive income by holding quality dividend stocks in a TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account). In this article, I have identified three monthly dividend stocks you can buy right now and benefit from a steady payout in 2025 and beyond.

TSX dividend stock #1

Valued at a market cap of $1.2 billion, Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) offers you a forward yield of 6.1%. Mullen provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the U.S.

Several key factors support the company’s dividend sustainability. Mullen generated operating cash flow of $117 million in Q2 and is forecast to end the year with free cash flow of $150 million. Moreover, its free cash flow is forecast to increase to $222 million in 2027.

Given Mullen’s annual dividend of $0.84 per share in 2025, its dividend expense is around $72 million, indicating a payout ratio of less than 50%.

Management’s countercyclical acquisition strategy has driven 9% revenue growth despite economic headwinds, with recent acquisitions, such as Cole Group, expected to contribute meaningfully going forward.

The company’s focus on “margins over market share” and disciplined cost management helps protect cash flows during downturns.

However, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins are under pressure from competitive pricing and integration costs associated with asset-light acquisitions that generate lower margins.

The TSX stock also trades at an 18% discount to consensus price target estimates in September 2025.

TSX dividend stock #2

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is the second dividend stock on the list, offering a tasty yield of 6.7%. Whitecap’s recently completed merger with Veren has created Canada’s seventh-largest oil and gas producer.

The merger significantly enhanced Whitecap’s financial profile, boosting production to approximately 365,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day and the enterprise value to over $15 billion.

Moreover, its dividend sustainability appears well-protected through multiple strategic advantages. Management maintains strong dividend coverage with funds flow of $713 million in Q2 ($0.75 per share), supporting the $0.73 annual base dividend. The company’s flexible capital program ensures dividend sustainability across commodity cycles.

Conventional assets contribute over 50,000 barrels per day to stabilizing enhanced oil recovery volumes, achieving sub-20% decline rates. Further, 40% of conventional production operates under secondary or tertiary recovery programs. This establishes a steady cash flow foundation that supports dividend payments.

The company’s balance sheet strength further reinforces dividend security, with net debt of only $3.3 billion (one times debt-to-cash flow ratio) and an investment-grade BBB rating.

The management targets 25–35% hedging coverage to protect downside cash flows, demonstrating commitment to dividend preservation.

TSX dividend stock #3

The final TSX dividend stock is Slate Grocery (TSX:SGR.UN), which offers you a yield of 8%. The REIT has reported nine consecutive quarters of strong leasing spreads, averaging 13.8% on renewals and 28.8% on new deals, which has driven same-property net operating income (NOI) growth of 3.6%.

Slate Grocery’s defensive grocery-anchored portfolio benefits from structural tailwinds, including limited new retail supply, historically low vacancy rates, and significant rent upside potential, with in-place rents of $12.77 per square foot, which is well below the $24 market average.

Management has reaffirmed its expectation of 3–4% annual NOI growth, supported by robust leasing pipeline activity exceeding 200,000 square feet.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

