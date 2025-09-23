A Simple Hedge: The ETF I’d Use if the CAD Slumps Further

Are you concerned about the weakening Canadian dollar? Discover how investing in a globally diversified ETF like VXC can protect your portfolio from currency fluctuations.

Canadians might be a bit discouraged about the slumping Canadian dollar. As of writing, the Loonie has been weakening against the greenback, hitting a 52-week low of about $1.34, down 3.78% year to date. In the last month, this has flattened out, but it still leaves investors on edge, and rightly so.

However, if it’s keeping you up at night, there’s a way to get in on a diversified investment to help you rest easy. So, let’s look at how Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC) can be one of the best ways to hedge against a slumping CAD.

Currency exposure

If you’re worried about our currency, the easiest solution is to invest in other ones! That’s exactly what VXC does. It invests in companies across developed and emerging markets outside Canada, holding assets denominated in multiple foreign currencies. These include the USD and EUR, as well as JPY and others. Thus, when the CAD weakens, the value of these other assets increases in CAD terms, even boosting the exchange-traded funds (ETF) returns.

And the portfolio is enormous. VXC offers a diversified currency basket in a wide range of countries. This helps spread currency risk across different regions. Altogether, it minimizes the impact of any fluctuation, not just in CAD, but in any single currency relative to the CAD.

How it translates

So, let’s look at how the ETF uses this in practice. Historically, if the CAD declines, this can result in higher returns for Canadian portfolios that feature strong foreign investments. This is because of the currency conversion benefits, often outlined in earnings reports.

For VXC, the bulk of its portfolio is in U.S.-based companies such as NVIDIA, Microsoft and Apple. These holdings are predominantly USD-based; obviously, therefore, CAD depreciation can lead to an increased value when translated back to our home currency.

Furthermore, by investing in global leaders, the ETF doesn’t just hold global operations but strong ones, reducing regional risks and generating substantial revenue overseas. This too can help when the local currency strengthens against a weakening CAD.

How to hedge

For VXC, it uses a hedge against the CAD. The ETF provides a natural hedge as the CAD depreciates, since profits are largely retained from conversions that favour foreign currency appreciation. What’s more, it also exposes investors to high-growth countries and sectors like technology.

Altogether, the ETF is positioned to capitalize on global economic developments — ones that are unaffected by Canadian economic conditions or currency issues. This makes it a perfect option for those looking to hedge their portfolio against a weakening loonie.

Bottom line

A weakening dollar can be frightening, but there are ways not just to survive but thrive in this situation. VXC offers that opportunity, hedging against currency risk. Its international diversification and foreign exchange exposure offer protective benefits. Meanwhile, it’s also a low-cost option with only moderate volatility and dividends to boost! So, if you’re looking for a long-term investment as a core strategy to help through any CAD volatility, VXC is a top choice.