3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Retirees Can't Afford to Ignore

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Retirees Can’t Afford to Ignore

Worried about funding decades of retirement? These three TSX dividend picks could deliver steady income, stability, and some growth.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Choice Properties (CHP.UN) offers monthly dividends, a 5.3% yield, strong 97.8% occupancy, and growth into industrial assets.
  • Sun Life (SLF) is a diversified insurer with $1.54 trillion AUM, strong earnings, buybacks, and a 4.3% dividend yield.
  • Canadian Utilities (CU) has 51 years of dividend increases, mostly regulated cash flows, a 4.8% yield, and low volatility.

Retirement can seem so far off, until suddenly it’s at your doorstep. You’re now struggling to figure out how exactly you’re going to continue funding your lifestyle for not just a few years, but decades. And not just your lifestyle, but also your health with many Canadians living longer and longer. A good thing, but a costly one.

Which is why Canadian dividend st ocks are something retirees simply cannot afford to ignore, especially when it comes to the three we’re going to discuss today. So let’s get right into why Choice Properties (TSX:CHP.UN), Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF), and Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) are three top choices on the TSX today.

CHP

CHP is an excellent option for retirees seeking monthly income from their dividend stocks. It’s a grocery-anchored real estate investment trust (REIT), with solid recurring revenue and long-term lease agreements.

During its most recent earnings, the REIT did see a few hiccups. It reported a net loss of $154.2 million, though the loss was driven by non-cash, unfavourable fair-value adjustments. The quarter was otherwise solid. Funds from operations (FFO) per unit were up 4% year over year, with occupancy strong at 97.8%.

The dividend stock now offers a yield of 5.3% as of writing, with an active portfolio that’s allowing the REIT to expand into industrial distribution centres and outdoor-storage sites. These can provide even more future revenue for investors. So if you’re looking for dividend income that lasts, CHP is one to consider.

SLF

Next, we have SLF, one of the safest dividend stocks out there for retirees with diversified insurer and asset management income, and strong capital. And right now is an excellent time to consider the dividend stock as it comes off strong earnings growth.

The second quarter saw net income rise by 2% year over year, with reported net income at $716 million, up 11%! Furthermore, assets under management hit $1.5 trillion. This was helped by strong results in Asia, with record underlying net income.

Meanwhile, the dividend stock also offers up income through its buybacks, recently buying back $400 million in shares in the last quarter alone. Today, it offers a 4.3% dividend yield with a payout ratio steady at 60%. And while it trades at just 10.4 times earnings, it also looks like a deal.

CU

Finally, we have CU, literally the top dividend stock on the market when it comes to consecutive dividend increases at 51 years. CU offers stable, regulated cash flows with an attractive 4.8% dividend yield at writing. And this stability was witnessed once again during earnings.

The second quarter saw adjusted earnings come in at $121 million, with 95% of its income coming from regulated utilities. What’s more, several projects are advancing, including Yellowhead Pipeline and CETO electricity transmission.

And of course there’s that dividend. While it has a 111% payout ratio, utilities usually pay above trailing earnings when funding growth through cash flow or debt. Therefore, this isn’t unusual. What’s more, it still trades at just 1.9 times book value and 15.4 times forward earnings, with an incredibly low beta of 0.58. This makes it an ideal defensive and growing dividend stock.

Bottom line

If you’re looking for safety and dividends in retirement, these three match up well. You get the monthly income from CHP, the global diversification from SLF, and regulated utilities from CU. All together, these three provide a portfolio any retiree would be lucky to have.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

