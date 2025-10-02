Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 of the Best Canadian AI Companies to Invest In

2 of the Best Canadian AI Companies to Invest In

Here are two Canadian AI stocks that should help you generate outsized returns over the next 12 months and beyond.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Celestica (TSX:CLS) is experiencing robust growth driven by high demand for AI data center infrastructure, potentially offering a 16% gain in the next 18 months.
  • WELL Health (TSX:WELL) continues to deliver strong performance in the health-tech sector, with impressive revenue and EBITDA growth, strategic acquisitions, and a forecasted 160% stock surge over the next four years as it expands its clinic network and operations.
  • Both companies present high-potential investments in the AI and health-tech industries, providing opportunities for substantial returns driven by strategic growth initiatives and market demand.

While the artificial intelligence (AI) narrative is dominated by tech giants south of the border, several Canadian stocks are gaining traction in this highly disruptive market.

In this article, I have identified two of the best Canadian AI stocks you can buy in October 2025 to generate outsized returns. Let’s dive deeper.

Celestica

Valued at a market cap of $39.4 billion, Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock has risen close to 400% in the last 12 months. Celestica offers comprehensive end-to-end supply chain solutions and manufacturing services to technology companies worldwide.

It designs, manufactures, and assembles electronics and hardware platforms across two main segments: Advanced Technology Solutions and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions.

Celestica serves original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, hyperscalers, and companies in aerospace, defence, industrial, healthcare technology, communications, and enterprise markets.

Celestica delivered exceptional second-quarter results driven by explosive demand for networking equipment from hyperscale customers building out AI data centre infrastructure. It reported revenue of $2.9 billion, a 21% increase year over year, while adjusted earnings grew 54% to $1.39 per share in Q2.

The Connectivity and Cloud Solutions segment experienced a 28% increase in sales, driven by hyperscaler orders for 400G and 800G networking switches.

Communications revenue surged 75% as multiple 800G programs ramped alongside continued strength in 400G demand. Management noted that 800G volumes reached parity with 400G in the quarter and now expects every major hyperscaler customer to deploy 800G switches.

Growth forecast

In 2025, Celestica forecasts revenue to increase by 20% to $11.6 billion, with adjusted EPS growth predicted at 42%. It also expects free cash flow to increase to $400 million in 2025, up from $261.4 million in 2024.

Celestica successfully brought up its first Tomahawk 6 system within days of receiving silicon samples in June, positioning the company for the launch of 1.6-terabyte switch programs in late 2026.

Analysts forecast that Celestica’s revenue will increase from $9.6 billion in 2024 to $16 billion by 2027. In this period, adjusted earnings are forecast to expand from $3.88 per share to $8.11 per share. If the tech stock is priced at 35 times forward earnings, it could gain 16% over the next 18 months.

Well Health

Valued at a market cap of $1.4 billion, Well Health (TSX:WELL) is a health-tech company. The Canadian stock has returned more than 3,300% to shareholders since its initial public offering in 2016. However, it also trades 44% below all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip.

In Q2 2025, WELL Health reported record sales of $356.7 million, an increase of 57% year over year. Comparatively, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) more than tripled to $50 million.

WELL now operates 222 clinics with over 1,000 physicians serving more than one million patient visits quarterly for the first time. The company achieved 40% revenue growth and 76% EBITDA growth in Canada, while maintaining a strong organic growth rate of 25%.

Management showcased impressive capital allocation discipline, as it acquired 31 clinic groups for $280 million at an average multiple of 9.4 times EBITDA, then improved operations to push the implied multiple down to just 4.7 times through operational improvements.

WELL is accelerating its Canadian expansion timeline and targets $100 million in adjusted EBITDA by mid-2026 rather than year-end. Analysts forecast revenue to increase from $919.7 million in 2024 to $1.8 billion in 2029.

In this period, free cash flow is projected to increase to $177.5 million, compared to an outflow of $6.7 million. If the TSX stock is priced at 20 times forward FCF, it could surge 160% within the next four years.

More on Tech Stocks

Cannabis business and marijuana industry concept as the shadow of a dollar sign on a group of leaves
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in these three Canadian stocks can help you generate outsized gains over the next decade.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

What the U.S. Government Shutdown Means for Canadian Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A U.S. government shutdown could spark short‑term cross‑border disruption. Here’s how Magna, CAE and Canadian Pacific might fall or rise…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Yes, There Are Canadian AI Stocks: Here’s Where to Look (and Invest)

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued Canadian AI stocks such as Docebo and Kinaxis can help you generate outsized gains in 2025 and…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is OpenText a Good Tech Stock to Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText looks cheap and yields about 3%, but heavy debt and a recent profit slump make it a turnaround play…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian AI Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian AI stock is breaking out with record results and could be a true buy-and-hold gem.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Tech Stocks

The Canadian AI Stock I’m Buying Now (It’s a Deal!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want AI exposure without paying up for megacaps? Topicus offers acquisitive, AI-adjacent vertical-software growth with recurring revenue.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

AI ETFs for Canadian Investors Who Don’t Want to Miss Out

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Don't miss the artificial intelligence (AI) boom! Explore 5 top Canadian AI ETFs, from diversified tech giants to pure-play funds,…

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Tech Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks I’d Buy Before They Correct to the Upside

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued Canadian stocks such as LMN and MAL can help you beat the TSX Index over the next…

Read more »