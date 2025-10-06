Member Login
Home » Investing » How Are Canadian Lumber Stocks Doing in This Tariff Environment?

How Are Canadian Lumber Stocks Doing in This Tariff Environment?

Here’s why Canadian lumber stocks such as Canfor may offer significant upside potential over the next four years.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
A sapling regrows in a forest that has been logged.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • West Fraser Timber (TSX:WFG) faces challenges from U.S. tariffs and weak lumber markets, but maintains a strong balance sheet, with the potential to rebound by 65% within the next four years based on future earnings projections.
  • Canfor (TSX:CFP) continues to navigate tariff impacts by focusing on geographic diversification, including a strategic acquisition in Sweden, setting the stage for a potential tripling of its stock value over the next four years.
  • Despite current industry challenges, both companies offer potential long-term recovery opportunities as they adapt to market conditions and explore strategic expansions.

Canadian lumber stocks are getting hammered from multiple directions. West Fraser Timber (TSX:WFG) and Canfor (TSX:CFP) have both declined by roughly 25% over the past year, while the broader Canadian market reached record highs, reflecting a brutal combination of weak U.S. homebuilding and collapsing lumber prices.

President Trump just made things worse by slapping an additional 10% tariff on Canadian softwood lumber, bringing total levies to around 45%. He claims that U.S. forestry resources can meet domestic needs without relying on Canadian imports.

The U.S. National Association of Home Builders is opposing these tariffs because they drive up construction costs. Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson estimates the U.S. would need 50 new mills to replace Canadian lumber under normal demand.

Moreover, the specialized equipment manufacturers can barely supply two mills annually, and new facilities would require expensive pulp mills to handle waste products. U.S. housing starts fell 7% in August to a two-and-a-half-year low, and builder sentiment stays below historical averages.

Let’s see if Canadian lumber stocks can gain momentum in the last quarter of 2025 and beyond.

Is this TSX stock undervalued?

In Q2 of 2025, West Fraser reported an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $84 million, indicating a margin of 6%, as it navigated a downturn in lumber markets.

U.S. housing starts averaged just 1.32 million units on a seasonally adjusted basis, due to elevated mortgage rates. Its lumber segment posted just $15 million in adjusted EBITDA, down from $66 million in the prior quarter, hurt by lower pricing, higher fibre costs, and inventory write-downs.

Despite the challenging operating environment, West Fraser maintains a strong balance sheet with nearly $1.7 billion in available liquidity and a net cash position of $310 million.

Analysts tracking West Timber forecast it to report an adjusted loss of $1.32 per share in 2025. However, the company is forecast to end 2029 with adjusted earnings of $10 per share. If the TSX stock is priced at 15 times forward earnings, it should gain close to 65% within the next four years, after adjusting for dividends.

Is this TSX timber stock a good buy?

Canfor generated adjusted EBITDA of $62 million in its lumber business during the second quarter, roughly flat with the prior period despite announcing the closure of its Estill and Darlington facilities in South Carolina. Excluding restructuring charges, lumber EBITDA reached $68 million, supported by solid European performance and the ramp-up of low-cost Southern operations.

Despite a challenging backdrop, Canfor announced the pending acquisition of three Swedish sawmills from Karl Hedin, which will shift the company’s geographic mix to roughly 35% U.S. South, 35% Sweden, and 30% Western Canada.

The Swedish mills offer high-quality fibre in a new operating region, reducing their reliance on U.S. markets ahead of higher duty rates taking effect.

Management indicated it plans to operate through the cycle rather than curtail further, banking on geographic diversification to weather ongoing uncertainty and broader trade tensions.

Given consensus estimates, Canfor is forecast to report an adjusted earnings per share of $3.59 in 2029, compared to a loss per share of $3.07 in 2025. If the TSX stock is priced at 10 times forward earnings, it could triple within the next four years.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and West Fraser Timber. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Kings: TSX Stocks That Pay While They Grow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis and Canadian Utilities are Dividend Knights, providing decades of consecutive raises that offer steady, growing income for long‑term, income‑focused…

Read more »

buildings lined up in a row
Dividend Stocks

This Real Estate Stock Could Be the Best Bargain in Canada Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Priced at a 67% discount, this REIT offers a 7.4% yield with a super-safe future payout. Is this the ultimate…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

TerraVest, Hammond, & More: Canada’s Industrial Comeback Stories

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Industrial stocks are staging a comeback, with roll‑ups, organic recovery, and infrastructure cash flows power TerraVest, Hammond Power, and Brookfield…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis (TSX:FTS) the Smartest Investment You Can Make Today?

| Adam Othman

If you seek a buy-and-forget holding for your self-directed investment portfolio, this might be the top pick to consider right…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

7.75% Dividend Yield! This Profit Generator Never Quits

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This TSX income fund pays a $0.1-per-share distribution every month like clockwork.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock: 8.19% Payout Each Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This high-yield stock paying monthly dividends is the perfect holding in a TFSA.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is it Time to Ditch BCE Stock for This Incredible Dividend Play?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This Vanguard dividend ETF pays monthly and is unlikely to cut its payout, unlike BCE.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks I’d Buy for Dividends and Capital Growth

| Kay Ng

The top Canadian stocks are great long-term investments. But only one appears to be a reasonable buy today.

Read more »