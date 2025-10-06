Member Login
Royal Bank’s Momentum Surge: What It Means for Bank Stocks

Royal Bank just reported record Q3 profits and big shareholder returns, but can that momentum hold as rates and credit risks shift?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • RBC posted record Q3 results: $5.4B net income, 21% EPS growth, and $3.1B returned to shareholders.
  • Earnings were driven by higher net interest income, strong fee and trading activity, and solid capital and liquidity metrics.
  • Watch credit provisions and interest‑rate moves, rising loan losses or a lower rate backdrop could quickly blunt results.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is a household name to every single Canadian out there. The name hit headlines recently as the company reported not just strong earnings, but record results during the third quarter of 2025. This pushed shares even higher, with RY stock now trading at or near 52-week highs as of writing.

But there’s still a question after the blow-out third quarter: Can it last? Let’s look at what happened, and what investors can look forward to, or watch, in the months and years to come.

What happened

First, the results. RY stock reported record net income for the third quarter up 21% year over year, hitting $5.4 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) also jumped 21% to $3.75. Its return on equity (ROE) climbed up to 17.3%, showing meaningfully higher profitability for RY stock.

This was all while staying well above regulatory minimums for its CET1 capital at 13.2%. Furthermore, liquidity remained strong, with a surplus of $103 billion. And for investors? RY stock paid out $3.1 billion in dividends and buybacks during the quarter alone. High net interest income and volume growth was seen across its segments, proving why the stock remains such a strong investment.

What’s next

So what’s next for RY stock, especially as interest rates slowly lower? The earnings are not a one off, thanks to diversification that proves the stock can last – and has for decades. That diversification reduces any single point of risk, ensuring earnings come in strong quarter after quarter.

What’s more, rising core earnings make it a great time to get in on the bank stock. The strong fee and trading performance and improving credit trajectory provide a strong case for why investors want in on the stock long term. Over the last few years, RY stock could have shown bumps along the road quarter after quarter, but instead it has delivered sustained and now even record-setting results. And right now, offering a 3% dividend yield, here’s what a $15,000 investment could bring in at writing!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RY$204.9773$6.16$449Quarterly$14,963

What to watch

But there are still items to watch. The provisions for credit losses remain elevated, with total PCL up 34% year over year, with impaired loan provisions increasing. A deterioration in credit could therefore reduce this upside quickly. Furthermore, those rates might be higher now, but if the central bank drops them this could lower the net income tailwinds.

Then there’s the macroeconomic background, a slowdown in the economy potentially leading to further late loan payments. And fee income is also tied to economic activity. Therefore, a share slowdown or recession could certainly put pressure on RY stock.

Bottom line

That being said, RY stock has shown that it can remain strong through pretty much any volatile event. It trades at just 15 times earnings at writing, with a solid 3% dividend yield even with shares near all-time highs. So if you want protection and growth, RY stock could be the best option out there on the TSX today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

