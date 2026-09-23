Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » What if This Dividend Stock Paid Your Bills Instead of You?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

What if This Dividend Stock Paid Your Bills Instead of You?

A 6%+ monthly dividend sounds great, but it only matters if the payout can survive the next oil cycle.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Freehold pays a monthly dividend by collecting royalties, not operating wells, so it avoids most drilling costs.
  • Recent drilling and cash flow improved, and the dividend looks better covered with a payout near management’s target.
  • Oil prices still drive results, so the dividend can change and shouldn’t be your only income source.

Bills have this unstoppable habit of arriving every month whether the stock market is feeling cooperative or not. That’s what makes dividend income so appealing. Build enough of it and eventually part of those monthly expenses can be covered by businesses you own rather than another withdrawal from your paycheque. The trick is finding a dividend that can survive long enough to become useful.

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field

Source: Getty Images

Useful if it lasts

A 7% yield looks wonderful, certainly, that is until the company cuts its dividend in half. That’s why I’d look beyond yield and ask three questions: how much cash is being paid out, whether that cash flow can grow, and how often investors actually receive it.

Payment frequency doesn’t change the underlying return. Yet a monthly dividend can make budgeting easier for someone eventually using investments for income.

Before retirement, those payments can instead be reinvested. Each dividend buys more shares, those shares produce more dividends, and compound growth gets increasingly involved. One Canadian stock currently offers that combination with a yield above 6%.

FRU

Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) doesn’t operate oil rigs or build pipelines. Instead, it owns royalty interests across Canada and the United States. Other companies spend the money drilling and operating wells on its lands, while Freehold collects a percentage of the resulting production revenue. That creates an appealing arrangement. Let somebody else buy the expensive machinery.

Freehold also avoids most operating, capital, and abandonment costs associated with producing the oil itself. The model becomes particularly attractive when drilling activity rises.

During the second quarter, operators drilled 300 gross wells across Freehold’s portfolio, up 35% from the previous quarter. Higher realized commodity prices helped push funds from operations up 32% sequentially to $78 million. Meanwhile, Freehold reduced net debt by $24 million.

Earning income

Freehold currently pays $0.09 per share every month, or $1.08 annually. At writing its price was $17.01, with a yield of roughly 6.3%. Here’s what a $50,000 investment would look like, which works out to $264.51 per month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FRU$17.012,939$1.08$3,174.12Monthly$49,992.39

It won’t pay every household expense, but covering more than $3,100 annually without selling a single share is hardly pocket change. Hold those shares inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) with sufficient contribution room and those dividends could also arrive tax-free.

More importantly, the payout currently looks manageable. Freehold paid out 57% of second-quarter funds from operations as dividends, down from 75% during the first quarter. Management targets a payout ratio of roughly 60%. That leaves some breathing room for debt reduction and acquisitions rather than sending every available dollar out the door.

Considerations

There’s an obvious catch. Freehold may avoid drilling costs, but it cannot avoid commodity prices. Lower oil prices can reduce revenue, cash flow, drilling activity, and eventually the amount available for dividends.

The board reviews the dividend regularly, so the current $0.09 monthly payment is not guaranteed. Yet Freehold entered the second half with net debt at only about one times trailing funds from operations (FFO), while increased drilling should begin contributing more meaningfully to production later in 2026 and into 2027.

That combination gives the current 6.3% yield more support than the headline number alone suggests.

Bottom line

Building enough passive income to cover every bill takes considerable capital and time. Covering one bill, then two, then three is much more realistic.

Eventually, opening another monthly statement might become slightly less irritating when somebody else’s oil wells are helping pay it.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Stocks for Beginners

How to Convert $10,000 Into a TFSA Money-Making Engine

| Puja Tayal

Understand why the TFSA is essential for your investment strategy, by offering tax-free growth and flexible contributions.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Down 11% Since July is Giving Strong Buy Vibes

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CN’s shares have dipped, but the railway’s operating momentum and outlook have improved.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

A Monthly Passive Income Stock I’d Put My Whole TFSA Contribution Into: Here’s My Take

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Putting $7,000 into a TFSA won’t change your life today, but a high-yield monthly payer can start a compounding snowball.

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Stocks for Beginners

Retire on Dividends? This Stock Makes it Less Crazy Than it Sounds

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CPP and OAS can cover a meaningful base, and a diversified dividend portfolio can help fill the gap without forced…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold After the Dividend Cut?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Telus just cut its dividend in half, and the real question now is whether the reset finally makes the payout…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Energy Stocks

Is Too Much Cash Holding Back Your TFSA?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cash feels safe, but keeping too much of it in a long-term TFSA can quietly erode your future buying power.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Your GIC Is Maturing: Would a Dividend Stock Make More Sense Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s GIC rates are cooling off, so a regulated utility like Emera could offer similar income plus long-term growth potential.

Read more »

crisis concept, falling stairs
Stocks for Beginners

This Quality Stock Has Fallen: I Don’t Think the Business Is Broken

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Aritzia’s stock is down nearly 30%, but the business just posted one of its best quarters ever.

Read more »