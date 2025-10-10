TSX Names That Could Crush Earnings Season

Do you want to get in before TSX stocks surge after earnings? Learn the clues to watch and three names that could outperform.

Earnings season is once again upon us (did it ever really leave?), and there are a few names that could provide some superior upside. But how can investors get in on these TSX stocks before they surge?

There are a few ways to do this. First, keep an eye on analyst revisions and insider or institutional activity. There are also clues like strong sector data. But the real clue is looking backwards rather than forwards. That’s by using recent guidance or hints from management. Today, we’re going to look at three TSX stocks offering up some strong clues.

ATZ

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is an ideal option here, with the women’s apparel and design house operating mainly in Canada, but it has a huge expansion underway in the United States. The U.S. exposure has become a key growth lever in recent quarters, most recently in the first quarter of 2026.

Revenue in the quarter surged 33% year over year, with comparable sales growth up 19.3% across its channels. Furthermore, retail net revenue grew 34%, with ecommerce up 30% as well. And for the second quarter? Management estimates net revenue of between $730 and $750 million. That’s growth of between 19% and 22%!

Over the last year, the company has hit or even surpassed these targets. Because of this, analysts have continued to identify the retail stock as a buy. So, if you’re an investor looking for more growth, Aritzia stock might have just that in store.

NWC

Now for a little less obvious of a pick with The North West Company (TSX:NWC). The retailer aims to serve rural, remote, and underserved communities. Because of this, there is limited to no competition in these areas. And the company has succeeded well at managing the challenges that come with this focus.

The second quarter of 2026 showed just how strong the TSX stock remains, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) growing to $0.75 and EPS at $2.87. Furthermore, the TSX stock also increased its dividend to $0.41 per share on a quarterly basis.

While the dividend stock stated in the past that inflation and rising operating costs, as well as logistics pressures, weighed it down, these now seem to be muted. Therefore, investors could see steady growth and modest upside. Should costs ease, sales increase, and dividends strengthen, NWC could in fact crush earnings.

DOL

Finally, we have Dollarama (TSX:DOL), a TSX stock that almost always does well. But there are a few catalysts that could push the dollar store and value retail chain into surging territory. The company offers consumables, general merchandise, seasonal goods, hardware and more. All these items are sold at fixed price points, up to a maximum of around $5.

Because of this, the company has received a steady stream of revenue and sales growth. The surge in growth, therefore, comes from other areas. In particular, store growth continues to rise, with over 1,600 stores at writing, but working towards 2,000 stores.

Even more exciting, however, is the growth through acquisitions. Years back, Dollarama acquired Dollarcity in Latin America, which has been wildly successful — so much so that this year, Dollarama stock purchased the Reject Shop in Australia to replicate the success. Therefore, if demand increases, costs ease, and store expansion rises, this could all lead to a surge in earnings.

Bottom line

The key before earnings isn’t a perfect prediction. Instead, it’s to connect the dots early and check back often. Analysts look backward, yet investors usually watch revisions. Instead, checking out insider moves, sector trends, and hints towards the future can be an excellent way to get in before a TSX stock starts to surge.